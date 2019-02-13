Rich The Kid Targeted For Robbery Outside Studio Where He Was Recording With Usher

The 'Plug Walk' rapper was attacked in West Hollywood, 10 gunshots fired while Usher recorded inside.

Rapper Rich the Kid was attacked late Tuesday afternoon outside a West Hollywood studio where he had been recording with R&B singer Usher, resulting in at least 10 gunshots being fired, according to a report in the Guardian.

The artist, whose debut album The World is Yours featuring the hit song “Plug Walk” nearly topped the U.S. music charts last year, was confronted by three armed assailants in an alley outside the Westlake Recording Studio on Santa Monica Boulevard. The men demanded that the rapper and his entourage give up their money and jewelry. Usher was reportedly inside the studio still recording at the time the incident occurred.

According to a report in TMZ, at least one of Rich the Kid’s bodyguards was assaulted and badly pistol-whipped, and others may have been injured, too, before the assailants made off with the entourage’s cash and jewels.

The police reports don’t mention Usher or Dmitri Rogers (Rich the Kid’s real name) specifically, but officers reportedly told the Guardian that both men were unharmed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office released a statement outlining the incident, which just names “three male Black assault victims.”

“The victims stated, three black male suspects, confronted them in the alley behind a business and demanded their money and jewelry. The victims were then physically assaulted by the suspects,” the report read. “All the suspects got into a vehicle and drove away, westbound from the location. As the suspects drove away, a shooting occurred by an unknown male suspect. The shooting suspect has not been located or identified.”

Coincidentally, or perhaps not, just a few hours before the incident took place, Rogers posted a picture of himself next to a Lamborghini holding up stacks of cash, along with a caption that read, “for motivational purposes only.”

This isn’t the first time Rich the Kid has fallen victim to strong-arm robbers. Last June the rapper was brutally attacked and assaulted in a home invasion robbery at his girlfriend Tori Brixx’s house in Los Angeles. That incident left him brutally beaten and resulted in him being hospitalized for three days. Brixx was also injured in the incident, in which the robbers again made off with cash and jewels.

Following the incident last June, Rogers released a statement.

“I thank you God we still here, thank you all for your prayers being in this game you gotta know what comes with it watch for the fakes & snakes the more money the more hate,” he said, according to Billboard.