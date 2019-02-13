‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Ex-Girlfriend Katheryn Golden Speaks Out

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards may be married, but prior to marrying his wife Mackenzie, Ryan dated a few different girls, some of which appeared on the hit MTV show with him. On Tuesday, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup posted an interview with Katheryn Golden who once dated Ryan Edwards and briefly appeared on Teen Mom with him. While she is now appearing on Temptation Island, she spoke to the site about her time with Ryan and opened up about him and even Maci Bookout who she also knew.

Katheryn revealed that she and Ryan went to high school together and revealed that he was “quiet and reserved.” They started dating after he and Maci Bookout broke up and Katheryn appeared on a few episodes during Season 2 of Teen Mom.

Katheryn revealed that she and Maci keep in touch “occasionally,” but talked about when they were first getting to know each other, saying, “It was hard for me because I was a new girlfriend to a guy who had a kid with another woman. You don’t really know what to say. When she would come over, Maci was really sweet and nice.”

Ryan Edwards was back in the headlines last month when he was arrested. It turns out the reality show star had violated his probation after allegedly leaving an establishment without paying. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ryan is currently in jail and will reportedly remain there until his April court hearing.

As for Ryan’s drug issues, Katheryn revealed to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that she was “shocked” when she learned he had a heroin problem. She had nothing but good things to say about Ryan, though.

She added, “I think he’s a really good person deep down and I really hope that he can get the help and get on the right track [to being] the Ryan that I knew.”

Katheryn is currently on USA’s Temptation Island.

Meanwhile, Ryan’s wife and ex-girlfriend Maci have been getting along. Although there was a lot of animosity between the two women for quite some time, the two have seemingly put their differences aside and, as recently reported by the Inquisitr, even posed together with their kids for a family photo.

Maci shared the photo to her social media account and said “family is everything.” The photo featured both Mackenzie and Maci along with their children. Maci and Ryan’s son Bentley is in the photo along with Ryan and Mackenzie’s son Jagger. Mackenzie’s son from a previous relationship is also pictured along with Maci’s two children that she shares with her husband, Taylor.

Fans were delighted to see the two women getting along and seeing all the kids pictured together.

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG recently wrapped up on MTV. However, a new season will reportedly be filmed, but it is unclear when it will air.