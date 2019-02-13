‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Says Relationship With Mother Is ‘Out The Window’

Jenelle Evans says her recently repaired relationship with her mother Barbara is “out the window” after the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 aired on Monday night.

According to a new report from Pop Culture, Jenelle Evans took to her Instagram story and posted a text photo that said, “Well there goes me and my moms relationship once again. #OutTheWindow.”

The post from Jenelle comes after a new episode of Teen Mom 2 aired on MTV. On Monday night, a new episode of Season 9 showed Jenelle’s mother Barbara talking about the call Jenelle made to 911. In the call, the mother of three accused her husband of assault. However, Jenelle later said that the entire situation was a “drunk misunderstanding.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Barbara talked to the head of security and voiced her concerns saying, “I think [David]’s hurting her. And he’s just keeping her — I can see it — it’s a domestic violence thing. And he’s keeping her like a prisoner. She can’t even leave the house.”

Jenelle and her mother have had a tumultuous relationship which has played out on Teen Mom 2 over the years. However, after many years of arguing and not getting along, Jenelle and her mother started hanging out more. First, the two would film together then, most recently, Jenelle chronicled a mother-daughter weekend that the two took together.

Pictured below is a photo of Jenelle with her mother Barbara from their girls weekend together.

In January, Jenelle shared a photo of her with her mother on Instagram. However, there was also some drama during their mother-daughter weekend, but for once it wasn’t between Jenelle and her mother. Rather, while Jenelle and her mother were on Instagram Live, Barbara said that they should “kill Kail.” Barbara was referencing Jenelle Evans’ Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry who Jenelle recently had some issues with.

When Kailyn caught wind of the comments, she refused to film for Teen Mom 2. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenelle then spoke out about the incident and said she felt Kailyn was “overreacting.”

The issue between Kailyn and Jenelle began after Kailyn sent a gift to Jenelle. The gift was some of Kailyn’s new hair products. Jenelle, however, didn’t take too kindly to the gift and filmed herself setting fire to the hair products.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are currently airing on MTV. The show is currently airing episodes from Season 9 and fans can catch up with Jenelle and all the cast members.