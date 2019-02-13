Halle Berry Opens Up On Social Media

The actress dishes about her new show, 'Boomerang,' and her honest approach to social media.

Halle Berry has a new show premiering this week, Boomerang, airing on BET. The actress admits she has been taking a more honest approach to her social media and also talked about how it took some convincing for her to come work on her new show. When Lena Waithe, the Boomerang series creator, first talked to Halle about the show, Halle admitted she had her doubts.

“She came to me and she said, ‘Hal, I really want to redo ‘Boomerang’ and I was like, no,” Halle said, according to Variety.

“At first I was like, ‘No, I don’t think so.’ I didn’t think it was a good idea. I love this movie so much. I know how many people love this movie so much. I was like, ‘I don’t know if there’s a way we can do this, Lena.'”

Luckily for Waithe, she eventually recruited Halle, who also decided to be a co-executive producer for the show. The new series is based on the 1992 film of the same name, which starred Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens, and Halle Berry. Murphy played an arrogant businessman named Marcus with an appetite for women. Marcus winds up with a challenging, powerful female boss, Jacqueline, played by Givens, and the two characters clash. Halle played Jacqueline’s assistant Angela, the woman who captures Marcus’s heart.

Halle felt it was important to ensure that the new Boomerang series offers something that is more modern and relatable to today’s society, as well as brings something new to the audience. Once Halle realized with confidence that the show could produce something both fresh and relevant, she agreed to work on the show.

“If it’s not us being trotted out… If it’s the young ones and how they have been impacted by the parents they might have had and the time that we grew up, then I think it’s a story worth revisiting,” Halle said, according to Extra

Halle also talked a bit about taking a more honest approach to life with her social media, expressing the fact that she enjoys telling her own story. She dished about her love for Instagram, her favorite social media website, and also mentioned why she is trying to open up more on her social media accounts to her fans.

“I try to open it up and have a different narrative than years and years of the past. It was always the same story being told, and I love that I get to tell my own story,” Halle stated, according to Extra.