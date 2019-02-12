‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’: Teresa Giudice’s Kids Are Staying With Their Mom Ahead Of Joe’s Deportation

He'll be released from prison next month.

Teresa Giudice and her family, including her four daughters, are currently living alone in New Jersey but soon, that could all change.

In a matter of weeks, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member’s husband, Joe Giudice, is expected to be released from prison in Pennsylvania after being dealt with a 41-month prison term due to charges of bank and wire fraud. That said, he may not be coming home to New Jersey upon his release. Instead, unless a recent appeal is decided in his favor, he will be traveling back to his native country of Italy.

On February 12, Radar Online revealed Giudice has no plans to uproot her family and head to Europe. Meanwhile, on the Straight Shuter: Naughty But Nice podcast, similar statements were echoed.

“Teresa and Joe’s daughters will be staying in America with mommy. If Joe is deported to Italy the girls will not be going with him,” the source explained.

“Their entire life is here in New Jersey. They have their friends and school and family. They all love their dad, but they are not leaving the USA.”

Joe appealed his deportation in November after a judge ordered him back to Italy in October but thus far, a permanent decision regarding his future has yet to be made.

According to the insider, fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be seeing the allegedly impending split of the Giudice family play out on the show.

“We will literally see the family split apart on national TV as the reality cameras roll when they say ‘goodbye.’ This is very hard for everyone involved. Teresa will survive losing her husband, but she couldn’t cope if she lost her girls too,” the insider said.

Before Joe was sentenced to 41 months behind bars, Giudice served an 11-month prison term for the same crimes and also spent several weeks on house arrest after she was released from the Danbury Correctional Facility in Connecticut.

Although Giudice has been seen without her wedding ring in recent photos, she has not yet made any official announcements in regard to a divorce. That said, Radar Online claimed the reality star has been meeting with attorneys in regard to her plans to end her marriage to Joe.

To see more of Giudice and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.