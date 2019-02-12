‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Teen Beth Will ‘Bump Into’ Teen Randall In Backstory Episode

The upcoming 'Beth' showcase episode will give viewers a look at Randall Pearson's first encounter with his future wife.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the This Is Us episode “Our Little Island Girl.”

This Is Us is about to introduce a new timeline: the Teen Beth timeline. Fans of the NBC drama will get to see Susan Kelechi Watson’s character as a young girl, and later, a teen, in the upcoming showcase episode, “Our Little Island Girl.”

Rachel Naomi Hilson will play Beth as a teen, while Akira Akbar will recur as the younger version of the character. NBC has released photos of Beth, whose maiden name is Clarke, dancing ballet in both eras of her life.

And according to the Wrap, the episode will also include college freshman Randall Pearson’s (Niles Fitch) first look at his future wife when he “kinda bumps into her.” The final scene of the episode will reportedly feature Beth checking in for a college mixer after giving up on her dreams of being a ballerina. And while she doesn’t notice Randall standing nearby, he apparently notices her and is immediately smitten.

This Is Us producer Elizabeth Berger said the first look does not actually count as the future couple’s first meeting but promised the show will be revisiting “other moments of their college experience coming up really soon.”

Berger did tease that it won’t exactly be love at first sight for Beth when she does finally notice Randall.

“I guess I would call that really him getting struck by Cupid’s arrow in this, you know? I think it’s one of those moments where you see a beautiful girl and she locks into your mind. And we are going to see coming up that that is exactly what happened with Randall, that he is very aware of Beth’s presence on campus and she is aware of his presence as well — although maybe not as smitten as quickly, so there’s going to be a road to travel there.”

This Is Us fans know very little about Beth’s life before she met and married Randall Pearson. While viewers have already met Beth’s cousin Zoe (Melanie Liburd), Susan Kelechi Watson previously told the Los Angeles Times that viewers would also learn a lot more about Beth’s immediate family in the Beth-centric showcase.

Kelechi Watson told the Times that Beth comes from a Jamaican background and that only her mother is still alive. Beth also has sisters and comes from a big family.

In addition to the young and teen Beths, the “Our Little Island Girl” episode will feature guests stars Carl Lumby as Beth’s father and Cosby Show alum Phylicia Rashad as her mother, Carol.

The This Is Us episode “Our Little Island Girl” premieres Tuesday, February 19 at 9 p.m. on NBC.