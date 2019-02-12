Jenna Bush Hager And Barbara Pierce Bush Announce First Children’s Book Together

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush can now add “children’s book writers” to their impressive resumes.

On the Today Show this morning, Jenna announced that she and her sister, Barbara, have teamed up for a children’s book titled Sisters First. The girls had previously written a book together bearing the same title in 2017 about their lives in the White House, but this book is specifically geared toward children, and the twins could not be more excited about it.

“And it’s all about sisterhood, whether it’s blood sisters like Barbara and me or friends or colleagues like y’all,” Jenna told viewers. “[Sisterhood] can make your life better than you ever thought possible and make you do things that make you feel braver than you ever thought.”

Bush Hager also shared a sneak peek of the cover of the book, which has two young girls, one blonde and one brunette, riding in a hot air balloon in the sky. According to the description of the book, it follows the story of a girl who finally gets her wish when her baby sister is born. While Barbara just got married over the summer and has no kids of her own yet, Jenna is the proud mom of 5-year-old Mila and 3-year-old Poppy.

Right now, the book is available for pre-order, but it will not be released until October 8. Meanwhile, Jenna has been busy with work and her duties on the Today Show while she is also reportedly one of the front-runners to replace Kathie Lee Gifford and sit alongside Hoda on the third hour of the show.

The twins recently went through a rough time in November and December when they lost their grandfather, George H.W. Bush. As the Inquisitr shared, the late president’s body was first laid in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before a state funeral took place at the National Cathedral.

In addition, another funeral was held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, before family and some close friends boarded a train and brought the late president’s body to the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, where he was laid to rest next to his beloved wife Barbara Bush and daughter Robin Bush.

Jenna first posted about her grandfather’s death on December 1, just one day after he passed away. In a post on Instagram, the 37-year-old shared a series of photos of her grandpa over the years along with a sweet caption that called him a “giant of a man.”

To end the post, Bush Hager fittingly wrote that she was glad that her grandma and grandpa were finally together again, only this time in heaven.