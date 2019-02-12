Donald Trump Jr. Takes A Shot At ‘Loser Teachers’

The president's oldest son's most recent dig didn't sit well with many educators.

Hundreds of conservatives gathered for a rally in El Paso, Texas, on Monday evening in hopes of receiving an encouraging message from Donald Trump. The president was to address the crowd that had gathered mere miles away from where the border crisis rages on. The location of the rally was intentional, as it was designed to add further poignancy to the president’s statement, which was to be focused on his determination to forge forward on construction for the border wall despite any obstacles in his way.

Prior to Trump taking the stage, his eldest son stepped up to share a few words directed towards the young conservatives in attendance. Donald Trump Jr. encouraged these individuals to stick to their beliefs and not be swayed by teachers with their own agendas, according to the Huffington Post.

The younger Trump claimed to love seeing so many young conservatives unafraid to stand up for what they believe in regardless of the criticism they could experience from their peers. As he put it, their conservative beliefs would certainly be challenged by those around them, even their educators. He pushed them to not be discouraged by teachers who will try to promote beliefs contrary to their own.

“You know what I love? I love seeing some young conservatives, ‘cuz I know it’s not easy. Keep up that fight, bring it to your schools. You don’t have to be indoctrinated by these loser teachers that are trying to sell you on socialism from birth. You don’t have to do it.”

Donald Trump Jr. claims "loser teachers" indoctrinate children into socialism "from birth." https://t.co/p9AeY8KBg0 — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) February 12, 2019

It was no surprise that his harsh words were not taken well by many on social media. Many American teachers took to social media to refute his words, claiming their primary focus was on promoting a sense of equality to the young people placed in their care. Rather than pushing any sort of liberal agenda, many said they simply wanted to express to their students the value of respect and understanding in a nation so divided by hate and controversy.

One user, as quoted by the Huffington Post, encouraged the president’s son to step out on his own rather than simply echoing the same words as his father.