John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Enjoy A Night Out At The Movies

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were all smiles and laughter at the screening of the upcoming film 'Fighting With My Family.'

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt had a fun date night on the town when they watched the screening for the upcoming film Fighting With My Family. And their love for each other couldn’t be more apparent according to E! News.

Blunt turned heads in a black dress with see-through sleeves while Krasinski seemed very casual in a black shirt, black slacks and a red jacket. While posing for pictures on the red carpet they were all smiles and affection as they held each other close for the camera.

The couple met each other in 2008 and are still going strong. Krasinski said that the day he met Blunt was like a movie romance with love at first sight.

“I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you,'” he said of the fateful meeting while appearing on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

He was so stunned by her that he even tried to sabotage the relationship before it began by taking her to the gun range for their first date, convinced that he could never be with such an incredible woman. Eleven years later and it seems his efforts thankfully failed.

Blunt has similarly loved their relationship commenting that being married to Krasinski has been “..an effing blast. It’s just great, and I’m so happy.”

“When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There’s someone behind you on your good days, and someone in front of you on your bad days,” she told InStyle reporters in 2013.

Krasinski uploaded a photo of him and his wife posing with the writer and director of the film Stephen Merchant while at the screening on Instagram. Looking at the amused smiles and reading the humorous caption it’s apparent that they were having a great time.

Krasinski and Blunt have attracted a loyal fan base not just for their excellent acting, but also for their strong marriage and absolute devotion to each other, something not commonly found in Hollywood.

While the paparazzi doesn’t catch them very often outside of their professional lives and they make a point of keeping their kids out of the limelight, the glimpses we do get into their personal lives show happiness, laughter and fun.

This date night was the latest demonstration that they’re still setting the relationship standard not only for other members of Hollywood but their fan base as well.