Jake Tapper Calls Donald Trump Jr. A Racist

The CNN host says that the president's son's brand of racism is 'blatant.'

CNN’s Jake Tapper can’t believe that so many people are willing to gloss over what a racist Donald Trump Jr. is, and the horrific things he posts on social media. Tapper thinks it’s time that people start holding the members of the first family to the standards we hold everyone else.

The Daily Beast says that Tapper decided to finally speak out after both the president and his oldest son disparaged Native Americans by making jokes about the Trail of Tears. It started out with the president taking another swipe at Elizabeth Warren, calling her Pocahontas once again, and ending his tweet by saying “see you on the TRAIL, Liz!”

Someone else piggybacked on the president’s tweet with an additional insensitive comment.

“The Native American genocide continues with another murder by the president.

Donald Trump Jr. obviously thought all of this was clever and retweeted the exchange with the added comment “Savage!!! Love my President.”

Tapper posted the tweets and said that Jr. acts as if racism against Native Americans is somehow acceptable.

“I mean, that is blatant racism,” Tapper said on CNN’s The Lead Monday. While it’s possible to “explain away that Trump didn’t mean ‘Trail of Tears’ when he said ‘TRAIL,'” the host said that the responses are “just racism against Native Americans, and yet in this day and age nobody even says anything about it.”

“Please stop saying he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He mocked those who were massacred at Wounded Knee and now he is targeting those killed on the Trail of Tears. His racism against Native people is informed and purposeful.” -Ruth Hopkins https://t.co/y1xFMzTy5O — Ruth H. Hopkins (@RuthHHopkins) February 10, 2019

Tapper says that the president and his son both making racist comments on Twitter disenfranchise half of the population, making Jr.’s comment about his father being “my president” a phrase which could only be used by certain people.

The Trumps are also judged by the company they keep and that includes people like Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, and Donald Trump Jr.’s friends, Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens who have started their own alt-right group, Turning Point USA, and are helping to launch Turning Point UK in order to start a “culture war,” says the Inquisitr.

On a recent speaking tour in London, Owens took questions from the audience and said that Hitler’s message was fine when he was just acting in Germany, but he went wrong when he tried to spread his message outside of his own country. Owens said she had no problem with Hitler’s “nationalism.”

When the press followed up with Turning Point, they were told that Owens needed to explain her own comments, which is when she seemed to do an about-face, calling Hitler a “homicidal maniacal globalist.”