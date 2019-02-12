Donald Trump Tweets In Persian To Slam ’40 Years Of Failure’ In Iran

President Donald Trump has made no secret about his feelings on Iran since he took up office in the White House in January 2017. Last year he pulled out of the landmark deal made by his predecessor Barack Obama that prevented the Middle Eastern nation from continuing to develop nuclear weapons, after repeatedly calling it “the worst deal” he had ever seen. He also slapped sanctions back on the country.

And on Monday, on the 40th anniversary of the Iranian revolution, Trump took to Twitter with his thoughts on the matter. According to The Hill, Trump wrote his tweet in Persian, presumably to get the message across to his Iranian audience. He also shared an English version of the same message.

“40 years of corruption. 40 years of repression. 40 years of terror. The regime in Iran has produced only #40YearsofFailure. The long-suffering Iranian people deserve a much brighter future.”

It is notably the first time a sitting U.S. president has tweeted in Persian.

Many believe that the president’s continued messages about Iran are a rather thinly veiled threat covering a plot to go to war with the country and force a regime change. This has only been compounded by previous statements that have been made by U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, who has made similar comments about Iran in the past.

Although the Trump administration has strongly denied its desire to force a change in Iranian government outright, their threats have become less and less subtle, using phrases like “unprecedented pressure on the government of Iran to change its behavior.”

۴۰ سال فساد. ۴۰ سال سرکوب. ۴۰ سال ترور. رژیم ایران فقط موجب #چهل_سال_شکست شده است. مردم ایران که مدتهاست در رنجند شایسته آینده روشن تری هستند pic.twitter.com/nKMQCHQFCZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2019

Bolton also took to Twitter on Monday to mark the 1979 revolution’s anniversary, echoing a similar message to that in Trump’s tweet.

“It’s been 40 yrs of failure. Now it’s up to the Iranian regime to change its behavior, & ultimately up to the Iranian people to determine the direction of their country. The U.S. will support the will of the Iranian people, & stand behind them to ensure their voices are heard.”

Iran analyst and author Ali Ahmadi took to Twitter after both Trump and Bolton’s messages with a chilling tweet of his own to sum up the situation: “OK, so its official: This policy is regime change.”

While Trump and his national security adviser lamented the occasion, Iran saw celebrations in honor of the day, with people streaming into the streets to join in the revels.

.@realDonaldTrump Did You see that? Today in Iran, The Amazing crowd of REAL people are celebrating the #40thAnniversary! Just compare it with your IMAGINARY supporters in the Inauguration Day!Or even Saudis FAKE BOTS. It's the rule:Good Things happen to Good People!#BrightFuture pic.twitter.com/RjLXGttPMW — MJ Azari Jahromi (@azarijahromi) February 11, 2019

A ceremony was held, during which Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pledged to “overcome U.S. efforts to isolate Tehran” while praising the Iranian military for their work.

“We will not let America become victorious… Iranian people have and will have some economic difficulties but we will overcome the problems by helping each other,” Rouhani said.