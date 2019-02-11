‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 10 Preview: Tara Goes Looking For Missing Members Of The Group

When Luke and Aden's horses are discovered, foul play is assumed.

The mid-season return of AMC’s The Walking Dead introduced more of the Whisperers with the capture of Lydia (Cassady McClincy) as well as Luke (Dan Fogler) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) running into trouble at the end of the episode. So, what will happen in the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead concerning this new group?

AMC lists the following synopsis for Episode 10 (titled “Omega”).

“A captive or a refugee? A new arrival at the Hilltop opens up about the leader of a group of mask-wearing savages. A search party sets out on a daring mission to find two missing friends.”

From the synopsis, it is possible that the captive or refugee is Lydia. Although, as some fans suggest, this could also refer to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who escaped but then returned to Alexandria in the mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead.

In addition, the synopsis reveals that Lydia will reveal more about her group called the Whisperers. As the Express points out, in the comic book series on which AMC’s adaptation is based, Lydia is the daughter of the Whisperers leader, Alpha.

However, it is unclear yet just how honest she will be in her revelations considering she has already lied about how many members of the group there is. This was shown at the end of Episode 9 of The Walking Dead when Luke and Alden were captured by more members of the Whisperers after Lydia had told Hilltop that she was the last survivor of the group which attacked the community in the graveyard in the mid-season finale of The Walking Dead.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Another search party will go out in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead Season 9, likely in the hunt for Luke and Alden. In the latest trailer for Episode 10 of The Walking Dead Season 9, it is revealed that Tara (Alanna Masterson) sets out with members of Magna’s (Nadia Hilker) group. During their search, they come across the remains of Luke and Alden’s horses. While examining the horses, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) discovers that the horses were cut open. This leads the group to assume foul play.

The group then discusses their next course of action. Tara would like to return home and make a plan from there since she believes the woods are now too dangerous with the Whisperers in the area. Some of the others don’t want to do this. However, Tara’s word is final and she starts to head back home. It is unclear from the clip whether the others follow or not, so viewers will have to tune into Episode 10 on Sunday night to find out more.

You can view the clip for Episode 10 of The Walking Dead Season 9 below.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 10 of Season 9 on Wednesday, February 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.