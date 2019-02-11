Amber Portwood Addresses MTV Future, Will She Return For ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 8?

Amber Portwood 'quit' last year.

Has Amber Portwood had a change of heart about leaving Teen Mom OG?

After proclaiming she was quitting the MTV reality series last year after slamming the network for failing to support her through her postpartum depression, Portwood spoke to E! News’ the Daily Pop and confirmed she would be seen in a full-time role when the show returns later this year for Season 8.

“I am, through and through,” Portwood said when asked if she would remain a “teen mom.”

“I’ve been with this franchise for 10 years now. It’s such a long time and I don’t want to see the show go down like that. I want to amp it up a bit more,” she explained.

According to Portwood, she feels it is important to continue to share her story of trials and triumph because she knows she’s helping people by doing so.

“The platform that we have through this franchise on MTV is amazing for ourselves and what we want to do as well,” she said.

“I just want to keep helping people with what I’ve been through, what I’m going through, and how we can come out on the other side.”

While Portwood experienced intense hardships after welcoming her first daughter, Leah, a decade ago, and even spent time behind bars, she has since been doing much better and is now living between Indiana and Malibu, California, where her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon is from.

Below is a photo Portwood recently shared on Instagram of Glennon and their son, James, at their beach house in Los Angeles.

While Portwood and Glennon aren’t currently expecting another child, the Teen Mom OG star made it clear to the hosts of the Daily Pop that she would not be worried at all if she found out she was expecting, despite her past struggles with postpartum depression. As she explained, her outlook on life is much different now that she’s partnered up with a great man who is “very supportive” of her “in many aspects.”

According to Portwood, she’s more eager to expand her family with Glennon now that she’s found inner peace and feels completely at ease and much more content than she’s ever been.

Teasing the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, Portwood said fans will be seeing a “whole different side of me and my love, Andrew.”

Teen Mom OG Season 8 will air on MTV sometime next year. A premiere date has not yet been set.