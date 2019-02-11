‘RHOBH’ Cast Taglines Revealed: ‘In Beverly Hills, The Truth Always Has A Way Of Rising To The Top’

As the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is about to premiere, the cast’s epic taglines are finally being revealed.

Tomorrow, the hit show will air on Bravo and judging by the previews, it seems as though this season will be just as drama-filled as the ones that came before it. E! Online shared the short intro clip of the ladies of Beverly Hills reciting their signature taglines earlier today, and they certainly do not disappoint. For starters, Lisa Vanderpump comes out with a little bit of fire in her intro.

“You can stab me in the back, but whilst you’re there, kiss my a**,” the reality star says.

Then, there’s Lisa Rinna who is supposedly set to stir up ample amounts of drama between the ladies of the cast this year. In true Rinna-form, she uses her name to make the tagline a little bit punny.

“In the game of life, it’s Rinna take all.”

Next up is Erika Girardi, the wife of famed lawyer Tom Girardi. As fans of the blonde beauty know, when she isn’t busy being a housewife, she is busy playing the role of her alter-ego, singer Erika Jayne. It comes as no shock that her tagline basically says that she has it all.

“Most people talk about their fantasies, I’m living mine,” the 47-year-old says.

“In business and in life, I wear many hats…and hairstyles,” Dorit Kemsley can be heard saying in her tagline. As fans of the mother of two know, Dorit is famous for changing her hairstyle on a regular basis. Then there’s life coach Teddi Jo Mellencamp who makes mention of how hard she works in both her personal and her professional life.

“I’m not afraid of hard work, but I’ll never do your dirty work.”

And it comes as no shock that Kyle Richards, who was born and raised in the Beverly Hills area, makes mention of the city that she knows and loves in her witty tagline.

“In Beverly Hills, the truth always has a way of rising to the top,” Richards says.

Last but not least is the only newcomer to the show this season, Denise Richards. The actress has reportedly been trying to get into the cast of the show for the past few years and now that she’s finally a member of the show, she is ready to give fans a glimpse into her drama-filled life.

“My problem with the tabloids? My real life is so much juicier.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Tuesday, February 12, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.