Jennifer Lopez Sizzling While Showing Off All Kinds Of Leg With Beau Alex Rodriguez After Grammys

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez caused quite a stir when she appeared at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. As part of the entertainment for the evening, Lopez performed a tribute to Motown that was somewhat less than well received.

Of course, the evening included plenty of outfit changes for the singer. The “Jenny from the Block” singer arrived at the star-studded event in a rather underwhelming white gown that was bedazzled all the way up her neck and seemed to have almost no shape around her hips and legs. She also paired it with a wide-brimmed sunhat, for some reason.

But it was the dress she left the event in that really would have set jaws dropping. Lopez went home wearing a stunning glittery silver gown that, in a more true JLo style, left little to the imagination as it clung to her fit body. The singer took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to share a photo of herself in the dress next to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

Posed on the edge of a bed, the high slit in the side of the dress fell open to reveal her toned and tanned legs almost up to her hips. She still had on her matching silver heels, giving her calves even more definition. Her long caramel locks were left hanging down her back in loose waves.

While Lopez posed and pouted for the photo, Rodriguez seemed either none the wiser or not all that interested in his girlfriend’s antics, staring at his phone as he sat next to the bed. He was still wearing his suit pants and white button-down shirt, along with the black bowtie he donned for the evening.

Lopez’s performance was slammed by many for featuring too many feathers, too much glitter, and booty shakes that are not true to the history of the recording label that is famous for giving many black artists their start.

She later responded to the critics when speaking to ET Online after the performance.

“It was for my mom. I could cry. It’s such a good moment. It’s just a dream come true. Singing up there with Smokey Robinson, like, I gotta pinch myself. I grew up on all those songs and because my mom loved him so much she passed him on to us.”

Smokey Robinson, who performed with Lopez, also responded to the backlash, saying that “anyone who is upset is stupid,” according to Cosmopolitan.