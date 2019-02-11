Sofia Richie Ignores Mean Comments About Relationship With Scott Disick, Per ‘HL’

Sofia Richie may only be 20 years old, but she lives the life of a much older woman. The model is currently dating Scott Disick, 35, and spends a ton of time with his three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to Hollywood Life, although Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have a 15-year age gap, she doesn’t mind — even when online trolls make snarky comments about it on social media.

Since the time that Richie and Disick first began dating, fans have made mean remarks regarding their substantial difference in age. Some have likened Scott to Sofia’s father, while other bring up the fact that Richie is actually closer in age to Disick’s oldest son, Mason, whom she is 11 years older than.

At times, some haters pretend to confuse Scott’s daughter — Penelope — with Sofia.

“Sofia has always been mature for her age. Her older sister Nicole really had a hand in helping raise her, so she’s always grown up around adults. Although she’d prefer to not be trolled for dating someone so much older, she clearly doesn’t care what others think as it’s not affecting her relationship,” an insider told the outlet, revealing that Richie often simply ignores the hateful comments.

Meanwhile, others have even claimed that Richie is trying to look just like Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

“Sofia has always thought Kourtney was beautiful, however, she’s not trying to copy or imitate her style or look whatsoever,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick is close to proposing to Sofia Richie. The couple have been dating for over a year, and are said to be going strong. Kourtney Kardashian has even allegedly been helping her baby daddy pick out a ring for when he gets down on one knee to pop the question.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kourtney and Scott have been shopping together, and that she has been giving her opinion about diamond sparklers as Disick looks to purchase an engagement ring for his girlfriend.

Although Scott had proposed to Kourtney multiple times in the past, Kardashian never wanted to get married — despite the fact that the pair share three children together.

However, Kourtney and Sofia have grown close in recent months, even taking two vacations together with Scott and the kids. So, it seems that she approves of Disick’s taste in romantic partners.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram.