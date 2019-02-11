Lala Kent Reveals Why She And Fiancé Randall Emmett Are Sober On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Dad’s Death

What made them quit drinking?

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have quit drinking.

In a sneak peek at the February 11 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Kent is seen sitting down with her co-stars, Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix, for a lunch date and after being offered a glass of wine, Kent tells the cameras why she is now sober.

“A couple of months ago, Randall and I got schloshed and apparently, I was running around naked screaming at the top of my lungs and I broke a hurricane-proof window,” she revealed, according to a clip shared by Bravo TV. “So, Rand and I made the pack that we should probably stop drinking… but that doesn’t mean I can’t get my b***hes drunk.”

During their lunch date, Kent and her co-stars discussed their upcoming trip to Solvang, California, which is a couple of hours north of Los Angeles. As fans heard during last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Kent decided to treat her co-stars to a trip on a private jet after they rushed to support her in Salt Lake City, Utah, following the April 2018 death of her father, Kent Burningham.

Kent opened up about her father’s death during the debut episode of Vanderpump Rules 7 amid a conversation with her SUR Restaurant boss Lisa Vanderpump.

In December of last year, during an interview with Cosmopolitan, Kent admitted that she was using alcohol to cope with her father’s passing.

“Drinking for me was medication instead of celebration,” Kent explained to the magazine, via the Daily Dish. “Instead of going and talking to somebody about losing someone extremely important to you, we turn to things to medicate.”

“I just want to make sure that I put my voice out there to say, reach out to someone, reach out to a grief counselor, partner with someone who can make you feel like you’re not by yourself and going completely insane,” she continued. “I’ve never had this type of heartache in my whole life, and it’s foreign.”

Since declaring her plans to stay sober, Kent has frequently kept fans in the loop with her progress and has now gone several months without a drop of alcohol.

During tonight’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, fans will watch as Kent travels with the female members of the cast, including Doute, Madix, Scheana Marie, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney, to Solvang.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.