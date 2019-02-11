‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby And Arturo’s Big Splashy Magazine Cover

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal all the details behind Abby and Arturo’s big splashy magazine cover announcing their engagement in the midst of a Newman family crisis. The cover debuts on Y&R on Tuesday, February 12.

According to a Soap Opera Digest report, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo (Jason Canela) feature on the front of a real magazine — Life & Style. However, the cover created especially for Genoa City is fictional and isn’t a cover for the real-life magazine. Inquisitr reported the reason why Abby felt the need to push forward full steam ahead with announcing their engagement — her father’s imminent arrest.

Both Canela and Ordway gave some insight into their characters’ relationship as well as the behind-the-scenes details of Arturo’s big proposal and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) vow renewal.

Canela appreciated seeing the magazine cover, and he felt thrilled that it looked so realistic. The actor credited Ordway with ensuring the cover looked glamorous, and he said that fans would likely be spending more time looking at her opposed to him in the setting.

As for Ordway, she said, “It’s an awesome tie-in, and it’s so cool to be involved in something like this. Fans have really responded so positively to Abby and Arturo’s romance. I feel our characters are a really good match and complement each other. Plus, I enjoy working with Jason, and I think that shows on the cover. I love the photo that was used!”

RT to congratulate Abby and Arturo on their engagement! ???? Tweet your well wishes for the happy couple. #YR pic.twitter.com/qcGw901yGr — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 30, 2019

The Genoa City couple recently got engaged. There is some somewhat awkward history there, too. First, Arturo carried on an affair with Abby’s stepmother Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) when Nikki and Victor (Eric Braeden) decided to have an open relationship for a while. Then, Arturo also has a past with his brother Rey’s wife Mia. Over the past few weeks, Mia’s behavior pushed Arturo to move forward and make a commitment of his own instead of continuing down a path that would lead to destruction for the relationship with his brother.

While Arturo could have picked a better place to propose to Abby than Rey and Mia’s vow renewal, it did provide for some exciting drama for viewers. Of course, it was anything but dramatic behind the scenes the duo revealed.

“I tried not to laugh. Since the audience didn’t know what Abby’s answer would be, I tried to keep it suspenseful by having a neutral face, but that was difficult,” Ordway revealed.

It seems she especially had trouble when Gonzalez had to act upset because Mia couldn’t believe that Arturo proposed to Abby during her big day.

One unexpected thing Canela revealed is that he has the knees of a princess. During filming, the proposal happened throughout several workdays, which left the actor down on one knee for an extraordinary amount of time.

“They have me on one knee for a couple of days so they could get a shot of everybody’s reaction in the scene. I never realized how delicate my little knees are. I guess I have the knees of a princess.”

He ended up pretending to be down on one knee, but Canela kept his knee about an inch off the floor to try to take some of the pressure off.

Overall, Canela is excited about Arturo pairing with Abby on the show. He has high hopes for their future, too.

“I’m definitely grateful to the writers for shining a light on us. I’m just hoping that whatever obstacles Abby and Arturo face, they have the magic and strength to overcome them,” said Canela.