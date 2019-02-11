Kris Jenner Shares Sweet Gift With Khloe Kardashian From Her Late Father Robert Kardashian

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian clan, revealed to People Magazine that she passed down an heirloom gift to her daughter Khloe Kardashian that was bestowed to her from her late husband, Robert Kardashian, the day Khloe was born.

Jenner revealed to People that she was eagerly awaiting the day her daughter gave birth to her first daughter, True Thompson, with basketball player Tristan Thompson so she could pass down this precious gift.

“I gave Khloe diamond bracelets that her father had given to me on the day she was born. I had been holding on to them for the day Khloe had her first baby,” Jenner revealed to People. “Natural diamonds never lose their value, so I know my children can pass those pieces down to their children.”

This incredibly sweet gift was likely even more special for Kardashian as she was very close to her late father, who died two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer on September 30, 2003.

Back in November of 2018, Kardashian posted a sweet tribute to her father on social media. “I miss you,” she captioned the post.

Jenner remarked that she feels “blessed” to have maintained such a close relationship with her daughters.

“So blessed to have my family live so close as I get to spend so much time with all my grandkids.”

She also revealed “Kim lives right across the street, Kylie and Rob are just a few minutes away, and Kourtney and Khloe are only a five-minute drive. Khloe throws weekly parties and get-togethers for the cousins, it’s the cutest thing.”

Kris Jenner is a grandmother to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s three (soon to be four) children, North, Saint, and Chicago; Kourtney’s three with Scott Disick, Mason, Penelope and Reign; Kylie Jenner’s daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, Stormi; and Rob Kardashian’s daughter with ex-Blac Chyna, Dream.

Of all her children, only model Kendall Jenner has not had her own child yet.

Jenner is thrilled that all her grandchildren are so united and so close in age. They will all grow up together and rely on one another, something she enforced with her own six children.

E! News reported that Jenner has a mantra that keeps her family strong and united despite what challenges life presents. Their family believes in “God first, family second, and everything else comes behind that.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Entertainment Television.