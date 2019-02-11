Watch Deportivo Alavés Vs Levante UD Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Monday Match Live Online

Once the brightest surprise of the 2018/2019 La Liga season, Deportivo Alavés must now snap a three-game losing streak.

In the first half of the 2018/2019 La Liga season, Deportivo Alavés, in only their third season back in the top flight, looked like the brightest surprise of the year. The club was described by Fox Sports Asia as “the La Liga side everyone should be talking about but isn’t,” as they shot their way into the top four — and into contention for UEFA Champions League qualification.

But those days are gone, and Coach Abelardo Fernández has seen his team drop three games in a row to fall into seventh place. On Monday, however — as they close out Round 23 of Spanish league play — Alavés can reverse course when they host struggling Levante UD in a match that will live stream from Vitoria-Gasteiz.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Deportivo Alavés vs. Levante UD Monday La Liga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Monday, February 11. The match will take place at the 19,800-seat Campo de Fútbol de Mendizorrotza in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 3 a.m. Western Indonesian Time.

Levante, in 14th place, had lost four in a row before a goalless draw eight days ago against Getafe, per Soccerway records. But Levante already have a win over Alavés this season — earning a 2-1 win back on September 18, 2018.

Levante has also been dealing with an injury to forward Emmanuel Boateng, who remained uncertain for Monday’s game due to a back injury.

At the same time, Chinese news agency Xinhua published a report Monday claiming that Boateng, 22, was headed to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang on a deal worth $12.4 million — and that the Levante player had been spotted at an airport waiting to board a flight to China. Levante signed Boating in 2017, on a club-record $2.3 million transfer.

Striker Jonathan Calleri leads Alavés with four goals. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Deportivo Alavés vs. Levante UD La Liga Round 23 finale, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

On the other hand, there is a way for fans to watch La Liga’s final Matchday 23 showdown stream live — for free — without a cable or a BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the “Babazorros” vs. “Granotas” match live stream for free.

Another way to stream the Monday match in countries around the world is offered by Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 23 capper. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Alavés vs. Levante will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will broadcast the La Liga clash.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of Deportivo Alavés vs. Levante UD, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.