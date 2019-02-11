Miley Cyrus Dishes On Her ‘Amazing’ Wedding To Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her amazing wedding to her new husband, Liam Hemsworth.

According to Us Weekly, Miley Cyrus says that she loved everything about her wedding to Liam Hemsworth, joking that if Liam hadn’t gotten drunk everything would have “been great.”

“Just kidding. He doesn’t drink,” Miley stated, adding that her father gave an “amazing” speech at the wedding.

Cyrus also stated that the only thing she really wanted out of her wedding was vegan chicken and dumplings.

“That was my only rider. I would do anything for dumplings. You could add nothing else. I didn’t even need a dress; I was trying to wear leggings and a hoodie. I just wanted dumplings, that’s all,” Miley said.

As many fans will remember, Miley and Liam tied the knot at their Nashville, Tennessee home just days before Christmas in an inmate ceremony filled with only the couple’s closest family and friends, including Miley’s parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Now, two months following her trip down the aisle with Hemsworth, Cyrus says that her marriage “seems pretty good,” and Liam agrees. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hemsworth recently sat down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and revealed that he got emotional with Cyrus took his last name following the wedding.

Liam claims that he didn’t ask Miley to change her last name from Cyrus to Hemsworth, but he was honored that she did so, revealing that she’ll keep her maiden name for career purposes, but that officially she’s a Hemsworth.

Following the couple’s wedding, Miley Cyrus’ sister, Brandi Cyrus, opened up about the couple’s special day. Brandi revealed that the pair had one strict rule for their guests, and that was not to post anything about their wedding on social media, which their friend, surfer Conrad Jack Carr, seemingly didn’t know about.

Carr unfortunately posted a picture from the wedding online, and Miley and Liam’s wedding was confirmed in a set of social media photos. Brandi claimed that Conrad feel terrible about the mistake, and that he didn’t get the memo about the photo rule.

The Inquisitr also reports that Cyrus and Hemsworth are in a great place right now, and that while the singer isn’t pregnant yet, she and her new husband are ready to take the next step very soon.

One source also claims that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth would be excited if they happened to get pregnant in the future.