‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory: Ronin Is Looking At An Old Marvel Villain In New Trailer

The 30-second Super Bowl trailer for Avengers: Endgame is still being dissecting across the internet, and new theories surrounding who or what Ronin/Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is looking at in the new clip are running rampant.

For a brief moment, Ronin is looking up and has a red light projected on his face causing many fans to believe Ultron will be making an appearance in Endgame. The Inquisitr has covered a similar theory before, but this new red-beaming light has fans attempting to confirm it.

MovieWeb is one of the outlets covering the theory which suggests the murder-bot is back in town. Given, this theory is entirely based around the color red but there are several other people and objects in the MCU which emit a red light. Scarlet Witch has the color in her name and projects her powers through red wisps of energy, and the reality stone is notoriously red but most people want to point their finger towards the James Spader-voiced robot.

According to the theory, Ronin has traveled to Japan and encounters the Yakuza who are being controlled by Ultron himself. Ultron supposedly died at the end of the second Avengers film after the final robot was beamed to death by Vision, but many believe he is still very much alive.

Ultron also could appear in Endgame through time travel, which is widely speculated to take part in the film. What kind of time travel and how it’s possible would determine if this was true.

Other than the red light, the theory believes the look on Ronin’s face says it all. The shock mixed with horror could be from the reaction of seeing Ultron again believing he was dead. The robot was one of the worst enemies Barton had to fight to this day and seeing him again would definitely deliver a surprise.

As stated earlier, the aether and Scarlet Witch are also possibilities for this bright red light. Barton has had a special relationship with Wanda Maximoff in her past, being the one to encourage her to fight and become an Avenger and he later rescued her from being held “captive” in the Avengers facility.

Jane Foster has interacted with the aether before, in Thor: The Dark World, so it’s definitely plausible another character can do so in Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.