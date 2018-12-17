‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Tony Stark Will Recreate Ultron

But this time he'd be a good guy.

Another day, another Avengers: Endgame theory. One of the biggest questions surrounding the film is who is going to rescue Tony Stark from drifting in space. Other questions ponder how Scott Lang will escape the Quantum Realm, but the biggest question of all is how will Thanos ultimately be defeated?

Screen Rant is offering up a new theory surrounding the defeat of Thanos, and it might be one of the wilder theories out there. The new theory suggests Tony Stark will recreate Ultron in order to take down Thanos. Yes, Ultron. The same murderous A.I. who wanted to wipe out all life on planet Earth in the second Avengers film. Thankfully, within the nick of time, the Avengers stopped Ultron from dropping Sokovia to the Earth creating a cataclysmic event.

While Ultron was created to defend the earth in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the program evolved into something worse which wanted to accomplish the exact opposite of Tony and Bruce Banner’s intentions. Avengers: Age of Ultron was the first time “endgame” was spoken in the MCU, most specifically when discussing the creation of Ultron. Tony wanted to create a suit of armor around the world because the threats from above were the ultimate endgame, not the arms dealers they were used to fighting on Earth.

The theory cites concept art which never made it into Avengers: Infinity War. The art shows Tony Stark standing in front of several Iron Man suits as if he is ready to control them. Perhaps Ultron is being recreated to control an army of robots to help in the takedown of Thanos, the same way the army of Outriders were sent to kill the Avengers in Infinity War.

The Screen Rant theory also notes that Endgame is set to be the last film for Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU and his character needs to come full circle. After being mostly responsible (ahem, Banner) for Ultron, the destruction of Sokovia, and for almost eliminating humanity altogether, it would be a satisfying parallel for a new A.I. to help the genius in defeating the big bad. Of course, this time around Ultron would be a force for good and not a creepy James Spader-voiced murderer.

