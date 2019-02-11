Here’s What Household Products Could See A Price Increase

Church & Dwight Co. has announced price increases for products like Pampers and Huggies diapers as well as Charmin and Scott toilet papers.

American manufacturer Church & Dwight Co. recently increased prices on 30 percent of its products, Fortune is reporting. Church & Dwight Co. is behind many popular household products such as Arm & Hammer baking soda and cat litter, OxiClean products, Pampers and Huggies diapers, and Charmin and Scott toilet papers — which are all products that are said to be seeing a price increase. Church & Dwight’s CEO Matthew Farrell stated last week that the company is discussing with retailers whether to spike prices for even more products, namely personal care items.

Why the raise? Reportedly, the company’s gross margin for last quarter didn’t quite meet their goal. This could be due to the rapidly growing number of household businesses in the industry, as well as U.S. tariffs effecting the cost of the raw materials needed to make the products and the transportation of those materials. Even if you don’t typically purchase Church & Dwight Co. products, you could still be in danger of seeing a price increase on the household products you do use. According to Wells Fargo Securities analyst Bonnie Herzog, many other companies have decided to raise their own products to compete with Chuck and Dwight Co. products.

While prices may be higher, the company also plans to introduce some new products too. They are preparing to market more Arm & Hammer cat litter options, new OxiClean laundry detergents, and the first combined flossing toothbrush.

“Innovation continues to be a big driver of our success,” said Farrell. “In support of our long-term strategy to drive revenue and earnings growth, we are pleased to announce 2019 new product launches in several categories.”

While Church & Dwight Co. did see success in raising prices on some things last year, it remains to be seen whether 2019’s price hike will see the same — or better — results. The higher prices could actually result in decreased sales and an overall decreased revenue and gross margin. An article from the Wall Street Journal spoke with prospective customers, and one buyer shared that after he saw Charmin products being sold at a higher price, he decided to go with the Costco brand of the same product instead due to it being cheaper.

“I am a fairly loyal consumer of Charmin, but I will not pay $23 for the pack,” said Tyler Aftab, a 35-year-old teacher in New Jersey. “I will wait until those prices come down.”

Still, Church & Dwight Co. are expecting their price hikes to ultimately bring the company success.

“We expect full year 2019 sales growth to be approximately 3.5 percent reflecting strength in all three of our businesses with exciting new product introductions across our most important categories,” said Farrell.