Jennifer Aniston ‘Very Happy’ Brad Pitt Attended Her Birthday Party

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday with a huge bash over the weekend, and everyone important to her was in attendance, including her former husband, Brad Pitt.

According to a report by People Magazine, Jennifer Aniston wanted every person who mattered to her at the party, which was a celebration of her life, and Brad Pitt was included on that list.

“Basically, every single person who Jen loves attended. That included Brad. The party was a celebration of Jen’s life. Brad, for long, was a very important part of Jen’s life.”

The source also went on to reveal that Aniston couldn’t decide if she wanted to officially invite Pitt to the party, but eventually decided to add him to the list, because of what they’ve meant to each other in the past.

“She debated back and forth with friends if she should invite him. She was very happy that he showed up. Many of his close friends were at the party too,” the insider dished.

The source reveals that Jennifer and Brad have stayed in contact in the years since their shocking divorce, but haven’t been “especially close,” revealing that they’re not in regular contact, but that they do text back and forth to wish each other well on new projects and career successes.

However, although Jen did make an effort to include Brad, she allegedly didn’t give him any more attention that she gave her other party guests.

“[She] didn’t really pay any special attention to Brad. They hugged and chatted for a bit, but Jen was busy making sure all of her other guests had an amazing time,” the source added.

Brad Pitt Spotted Outside Jennifer Aniston's Star-Studded 50th Birthday Party https://t.co/OdMGx0Iesg — People (@people) February 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Pitt wasn’t the only one of Aniston’s former loves to make an appearance at the party. Her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer, was also invited.

Other sets of exes who were seen at the party include Brad and his former fiance, Gwyneth Paltrow. As well as Mayer and his ex-girlfriend, Katy Perry, who attended the bash with her current love, Orlando Bloom.

Other celebrity guests included, George Clooney and his wife, Amal, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Ellen DeGeneres, Kate Hudson, Laura Dern, Demi Moore, Keith Richards, Barbra Streisand, and Jen’s former Friends co-stars, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

Recently, Jennifer Aniston opened up about her former marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, saying that although they’ve ended in divorce she considers them to be very successful, claiming that the decision to end those relationships were done with careful consideration, and in the interest of being happy.