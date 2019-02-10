BAFTA Awards Complete List Of Winners: ‘The Favourite’ And ‘Roma’ Win Multiple Trophies

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts handed out their annual movie awards on Sunday, February 10, at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Technically known as the EE British Academy Film Awards, but more commonly called the BAFTAs, the awards are the British equivalent of the Oscars.
The ceremony, which featured performances by Cirque du Soleil and 20-year-old saxophonist Jess Gillam, was hosted by Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley. In her opening monologue, she took a stab at the Academy Awards, which has been plagued with controversy since its original choice for a host, Kevin Hart, dropped out after homophobic tweets he made in the past resurfaced.
“Thank goodness BAFTA actually has a host, but I suspect that may have something do to with the fact I’m not on Twitter,” she joked, according to Variety.
Not surprising, the Favourite took home the most awards. The film snagged seven trophies: Outstanding British Film, Leading Actress (Olivia Colman), Supporting Actress (Rachel Weisz), Original Screenplay (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara), Costume Design (Sandy Powell), Production Design (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton), and Makeup & Hair (Nadia Stacey).
Roma won a total of four awards, with Alfonso Curaón taking home trophies for Best Film, Director, Cinematography, and Film Not in the English language.
While Bohemian Rhapsody was honored twice (Leading Actor for Rami Malek and Sound), the rest of the BAFTA awards were spread out among all of the nominated films, with Green Book, A Star Is Born, BlacKKKlansman, Vice, and Black Panther each winning one award.
Below is the complete list of BAFTA winners.
Best Film
Roma
Outstanding British Film
The Favourite
Leading Actress
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Leading Actor
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Supporting Actress
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
We love the love between Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and supporting actress winner Rachel Weisz ❤️ #EEBAFTAs #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/ndvuzsfBkp
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 10, 2019
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Director
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Costume Design
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Makeup & Hair
Nadia Stacey, The Favourite
Original Music
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, and Lukas Nelson, A Star Is Born
And Bradley Cooper, @ladygaga & @lukasnelson win the Original Music award for @starisbornmovie! ???????? #EEBAFTAs #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/qhJFSUMNMd
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 10, 2019
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Michael Pearce (Writer/Director) and Lauren Dark (Producer), Beast
Animated Film
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Adapted Screenplay
Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, and Kevin Willmott, BlacKKKlansman
British Short Animation
Roughhouse
British Short Film
73 Cows
Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Documentary
Free Solo
Editing
Hank Corwin, Vice
Film Not In the English Language
Roma
Original Screenplay
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Production Design
Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, The Favourite
Sound
John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, and John Warhurst, Bohemian Rhapsody
Well done to the @BoRhapMovie team for their win in the Sound category! ???????? #EEBAFTAs #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/erwTil6ZbY
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 10, 2019
Special Visual Effects
Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, and Dan Sudick, Black Panther
EE Rising Star Award
Letitia Wright
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley
The Fellowship
Thelma Schoonmaker
BBC America will air the BAFTAs at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 10.