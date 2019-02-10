BAFTA Awards Complete List Of Winners: ‘The Favourite’ And ‘Roma’ Win Multiple Trophies

Americans Rami Malek and Mahershala Ali take home top actor honors.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts handed out their annual movie awards on Sunday, February 10, at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Technically known as the EE British Academy Film Awards, but more commonly called the BAFTAs, the awards are the British equivalent of the Oscars.

The ceremony, which featured performances by Cirque du Soleil and 20-year-old saxophonist Jess Gillam, was hosted by Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley. In her opening monologue, she took a stab at the Academy Awards, which has been plagued with controversy since its original choice for a host, Kevin Hart, dropped out after homophobic tweets he made in the past resurfaced.

“Thank goodness BAFTA actually has a host, but I suspect that may have something do to with the fact I’m not on Twitter,” she joked, according to Variety.

Not surprising, the Favourite took home the most awards. The film snagged seven trophies: Outstanding British Film, Leading Actress (Olivia Colman), Supporting Actress (Rachel Weisz), Original Screenplay (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara), Costume Design (Sandy Powell), Production Design (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton), and Makeup & Hair (Nadia Stacey).

Roma won a total of four awards, with Alfonso Curaón taking home trophies for Best Film, Director, Cinematography, and Film Not in the English language.

While Bohemian Rhapsody was honored twice (Leading Actor for Rami Malek and Sound), the rest of the BAFTA awards were spread out among all of the nominated films, with Green Book, A Star Is Born, BlacKKKlansman, Vice, and Black Panther each winning one award.

Below is the complete list of BAFTA winners.

Best Film

Roma

Outstanding British Film

The Favourite

Leading Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Leading Actor

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Supporting Actress

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

We love the love between Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and supporting actress winner Rachel Weisz ❤️ #EEBAFTAs #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/ndvuzsfBkp — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 10, 2019

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Costume Design

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Makeup & Hair

Nadia Stacey, The Favourite

Original Music

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, and Lukas Nelson, A Star Is Born

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Michael Pearce (Writer/Director) and Lauren Dark (Producer), Beast

Animated Film

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Adapted Screenplay

Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, and Kevin Willmott, BlacKKKlansman

British Short Animation

Roughhouse

British Short Film

73 Cows

Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Documentary

Free Solo

Editing

Hank Corwin, Vice

Film Not In the English Language

Roma

Original Screenplay

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Production Design

Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, The Favourite

Sound

John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, and John Warhurst, Bohemian Rhapsody

Special Visual Effects

Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, and Dan Sudick, Black Panther

EE Rising Star Award

Letitia Wright

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley

The Fellowship

Thelma Schoonmaker

BBC America will air the BAFTAs at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 10.