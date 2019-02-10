Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Called A ‘Bimbo’ For Criticizing Trump, By Texas Politician Scott Dunn

Dunn has since deleted the tweet and his Twitter account.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been called a “bimbo” by a Texas politician, who later deleted the tweet and his Twitter account, Huffington Post is reporting. Republican Scott Dunn made the slur in response to Ocasio-Cortez’ criticism of Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

The criticism took place last week, after Ocasio-Cortez responded to a tweet about her apparent lack of enthusiasm during Donald Turmp’s speech, compared to the “spirited and warm” reaction from other members of Congress. The freshman New York representative refused to apologize in a tweet of her own.

“Why should I be “spirited and warm” for this embarrassment of a # SOTU?”

Dunn, a city councilman in Richardson, responded with the slur in question.

“The embarrassment is to have bimbos like you with nothing between your ear [sic].”

According to Urban Dictionary, a “bimbo” is “curvaceous but frivolous young woman, whose IQ is no match for her vital statistics.” First used in 1919, to describe dimwitted males, as insults go the term is generally considered pretty mild.

Nevertheless, Dunn later admitted to the Dallas Morning News that he made a mistake in using the term.

“The words I used were offensive. I am responsible for my own words and actions. I apologize to anyone who finds what I said offensive.”

Dunn has since deleted the tweet, as well as his entire Twitter account and Facebook account.

Headline: "Richardson councilman issues apology after calling newly elected U.S. rep a 'bimbo'"

Scott Dunn steps in it. https://t.co/vOQDGQHLgR — Mark Steger (@MarkSteger) February 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker said in a statement that he was “extremely disappointed and embarrassed” by Dunn’s tweet, and said that words like that, directed towards women, do not represent the “values” of Richardson. And at least one Twitter user pointed out that the Richardson city council positions are supposedly non-partisan, yet Dunn made an intensely partisan statement.

Dunn is not the first Republican to use the word “bimbo” to describe a female adversary. Donald Trump himself famously used the term to describe Megyn Kelly in 2015. Trump has similarly referred to certain women as “fat pigs,” “dogs,” “slobs” and “disgusting animals.”

Similarly, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has not been immune to puerile name-calling since she announced her candidacy for the House of Representatives. For example, Republican political strategist and campaign consultant Ed Rollins last month called Ocasio-Cortez a “little girl” with a big mouth. Similarly, Huffington Post writer Mary Papenfuss writes that Twitter trolls “relentlessly” attack Ocasio-Cortez for her appearance.

As of this writing, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has not responded to Scott Dunn’s statements about her.