California Police Share Photos Of A Recently Discovered Underground Lair Serving As A Gang Hideaway

California police were shocked to unearth an underground hideaway beneath a known gang member's home stuffed to the brim with ammo and weapons.

Police in Southern California made a startling discovery Thursday night when searching the home of a Fontana gang member. Having arrived at the house with a warrant, they were prepared to search every nook and cranny of the home for incriminating evidence to prove the man’s gang status. However, they ended up finding even more than they bargained for. Upon stumbling across a manhole, police became immediately suspicious and unscrewed the cover. Underneath was a dirty metal ladder leading to a type of underground lair, according to CNN News.

The carefully concealed area was stocked full of frightening supplies from deadly weapons to round after round of ammunition. Among the items was a 100-round drum to fit an AR-15. Perhaps most concerning was a full shooting range. Because the hideaway was underground, gang members were able to engage in target practice without being heard by others in the area. The floor was mostly dirt and the walls were lined with sand bags to further soundproof the area. In the corner stood one lone American flag.

Upon the discovery, police took all the necessary evidence from the scene and arrested the suspects involved with the gang. All suspects were booked into jail without issue. In addition, California police captured photos of the lair which they then shared on social media in hopes of discouraging other gang related activity. In the post, they warned other gang members that despite whatever lengths they may go to in order to evade police, they would face justice for their crimes.

Officers find underground shooting range, weapons cache at gang member's home, Fontana police say https://t.co/ggT6Uj2GfD pic.twitter.com/lBN8q581Co — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 9, 2019

“Friendly message to anyone who wants to engage in illegal activity and be a member of a gang. We will never give up on keeping our community safe and free of violence. We are the champions at Hide n Seek and no man hole will help you. If you hide we will find you. If you run you will go to jail tired. If you do crime in our city, we will hunt you in the pursuit of justice for our community. We strongly recommend that you put as much effort as you did in your underground cave, into becoming a productive member of society.”

Despite their shock and utter disgust at the evil hideaway, police admitted they were somewhat impressed in the gang’s deception. The lair was so well concealed that without searching every inch of the home, it might not have ever been discovered.