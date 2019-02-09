Jon Voight Opens Up About His Daughter Angelina Jolie’s Nasty Custody Battle With Her Ex Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s father, actor John Voight, has opened up about his daughter and the custody battle she is currently embroiled in with her ex husband, Brat Pitt. Voight caught up with Us Weekly and gave an update on how his daughter is coping during the troubling time.

“She’s a very invested mom. She’s on it. She’s on it with these kids. She gives them love every second of their day. She’s very smart too. Smart girl. Brave. She’s got all these great qualities,” Voight said of Jolie.

He also gave some insight to how the kids are coping, and how he’s been watching them thrive despite the drama surrounding the custody battle. Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10 — keep Voight on his toes and, as he tells it, have him laughing constantly.

He said that his daughter raises the children to be whoever they want to be, and they’ve really taken to that — each one of them harboring their own, unique, personalities. The Midnight Cowboy actor gushed over the brood and said that they’ve also gotten in touch with their artistic, creative sides, and have even taken to making their own mini-movies.

“Each one of the kids has got a lot of that. They’re familiar with it all. Which way they will go with all of that? That’s their environment growing up. Will they be actors? I don’t know. They’re certainly entertaining me,” Voight said, adding that the acting bug is certainly in their genes — thanks to their famous lineage.

He also said that he was proud of how they were being raised, and that the all continue to work hard in school and at home, but Jolie really emphasizes that they should express themselves, their own way, every day.

Topping it all off with a smile, Voight said that they are all doing well, Jolie included, and that he misses them when they’re not around.

The lengthy custody battle that the Jolie/Pitt clan has been involved in has been highly publicized, and has allegedly taken a toll on some of the kids. As Us further shared, the oldest two, Maddox and Pax, have stopped talking to Pitt all together, and the Ocean’s 11 actor doesn’t think that the relationship can ever be repaired.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Jolie filed from divorce from Pitt in 2016, after an altercation involving the two oldest children, involving Pitt, occurred on an airplane. Since, the duo has attempted to fit in equal custody sharing with their growing children — but the hectic schedules of all involved can make that difficult at times.

“I pray for all the members of the family — Brad as well. Everybody’s gonna be OK. That’s it,” Voight added.