Was Vicki Gunvalson Demoted From Her Full-Time Role On ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’? Kelly Dodd Speaks

Kelly Dodd spoke about the rumors on Jeff Lewis' podcast series.

Could Vicki Gunvalson be taking a step back on The Real Housewives of Orange County? After starring in a full-time role on the series for the past 13 seasons, rumors are swirling in regard to a reduced role ahead of Season 14.

This week, as filming began on the new episodes, Kelly Dodd called into Jeff Lewis’ Sirius XM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, where she suggested Gunvalson’s role would be limited to part-time when the show returns.

“Hmm, well Kelly basically confirmed it saying, ‘I cannot confirm nor deny Vicki was demoted.’ That said…I hear there’s way more to the story and it’s not that simple. We might not know till the end of the season,” read a tweet shared by an Andy Cohen fan page on February 8.

During the Jeff Lewis Live episode, Lewis said he’d learned from his friends that Gunvalson was going to be demoted to a friend for the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14. He then brought Dodd onto the show, who said the rumor was “the word on the street.”

According to a Reality Blurb report, Lewis continued on to his listeners, claiming Gunvalson had been demoted and noting that she had allegedly behaved badly on the show and “doesn’t deserve our respect.” Then, after Lewis said he was “glad” to see Gunvalson allegedly demoted from her position, Dodd agreed.

“Obviously I am too,” she said.

Dodd went on to reveal that if she were in charge of Bravo TV’s programing, she would cut Gunvalson’s role in an effort reduce costs because she’s “not worth that much.”

As for where the information regarding Gunvalson’s potential demotion came from, Lewis said Dodd was not his source. Instead, he explained that he heard the rumor elsewhere and invited Dodd to come speak about the issue on his show.

Vicki Gunvalson has been starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County in a full-time role since the series began over a decade ago. So, when it comes to Gunvalson starring in a part-time role, that’s hard to imagine. After all, she’s often been seen as the original housewife of the entire franchise.

As for the rest of the cast, it has been reported that all of the ladies from the show’s 13th season will be featured on Season 14 and began filming earlier this month, according to Page Six.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.