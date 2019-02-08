‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Worries About Hope Obsessing Over Her Baby

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 11, tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have some valid concerns about her newborn baby. The mother of two will begin to worry if it was wise to allow Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) a second visit with Phoebe so soon after she lost her Beth, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope and Steffy’s relationship is a complicated one, a reality which was exacerbated when Steffy adopted a baby girl, Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas) shortly after Hope lost her own infant during childbirth. Hope has been grieving over Beth, and has been inconsolable over the last few weeks.

However, when Hope met the baby — everything changed for her. Hope was immediately calmer, and was clearly smitten with the infant child. She loved spending time with Phoebe, so much so that she wanted to visit her again. She told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that, “I just want to hold that baby.”

Steffy welcomed Liam and Hope into her home. They were both concerned that Hope wanted to spend time with the baby, and were scared that it would just open old wounds. Hope assured them that being around the girls was good for her.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam is cautious when Hope asks if they can visit Phoebe together. pic.twitter.com/LpHeKlEt7K — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 8, 2019

After spending some time talking, the baby finally woke — and Hope rushed to her bedroom. Once she was there, she sat on the rocking chair and spoke to her, cradling her close. Little did she know that Steffy and Liam heard everything she said via the baby monitor. She told Phoebe that she lost her own daughter, but for some reason she forgot all her pain when she looked at her.

Liam and Steffy were shocked by Hope’s words, and it was clear that they were concerned as to whether Hope’s feelings for the baby were healthy. Liam turned the monitor off before Hope said “I love you” to Phoebe.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy will be worried that Hope is becoming too attached to her daughter. She does not want Hope to form an unhealthy attachment to the child, one which will cause both of them damage in the long run. Steffy wants to enforce boundaries to protect both Hope and Phoebe, so that they can enjoy their time together.

What Steffy does not realize is that “Phoebe” is actually Beth — and that Hope is just connecting with her child the way any other normal mother would. Will Steffy forbid Hope from seeing her own daughter?

Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.