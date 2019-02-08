Tom Brady Refuses To Answer If He’ll Visit Donald Trump At The White House After Super Bowl Win

Watch Tom respond after he's asked if he'll head to Washington following the New England Patriots' Super Bowl win.

Tom Brady had an interesting response when asked if he’d be heading to the White House to visit President Donald Trump after he and his New England Patriots teammates won the 2019 Super Bowl on February 3. Per TMZ, the quarterback refused to answer after a reporter asked if he’d enjoy some time with the president in Washington, D.C., alongside his teammates to celebrate their big win.

A video shared by the site this week shows Tom essentially shutting down a journalist who asked about the possibility of a meeting during a press conference for Gilette on February 7, instead smirking and asking for another question.

“Hey Tom, do you have plans on going to the White House for a celebration?” he’s asked in the video. He then started with a pretty straight face as the question got some mixed responses from other journalists.

Tom then gestured toward them as many groaned. He smiled, and responded, “Next question” before shaking his head.

Notably, Trump and Brady have had a pretty rocky relationship over the years, with TMZ Sports reporting that he “didn’t make the last Patriots trip to the White House after his wife, Gisele Bundchen, publicly criticized” him, despite the two being golf buddies prior to the businessman’s presidential run.

The football player’s wife has made no secret of the fact that she’s not exactly the biggest fan of the president and made it clear that she didn’t support his campaign.

As reported by the Washington Post back in 2016, Trump referred to Brady as being a “great friend” and even claimed that he’d received a call from him during his presidential campaign in which he’d supposedly pledged his support.

“Tom Brady, great guy, great guy. Great guy, great friend of mine — great, great champion. Unbelievable winner,” he said at the time. “[Tom] called today and he said, ‘Donald, I support you. You’re my friend and I voted for you.'”

However, Bundchen made it clear that she wasn’t supporting him and suggested that her husband wasn’t either.

One fan reportedly wrote on her Instagram page three years ago, per the New York Times, “Gisele I heard you and tom were backing Trump! Is that true??”

The former Victoria’s Secret model then replied with a very firm “NO!”

As for Brady’s teammates’ stance on heading to Washington after winning against the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LIII over the weekend, as the Inquisitr previously reported, three have already said that they will not be meeting with Trump.

Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty told the Associated Press they will not be going to the capital. Devin reportedly said “flatly” that he didn’t want to attend, while Jason said, “I haven’t thought about it, but I highly doubt it.”

As for Duron Harmon, he told TMZ Sports one day after the New England Patriots big Super Bowl win over the weekend, “they don’t want me in the White House” but claimed that “it would be dope” to instead visit with former President Barack Obama.