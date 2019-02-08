Bill Cosby’s Family Reportedly Won’t Visit Him In Prison As Children Cut Ties, Wife Camille Considers Divorce

The actor is serving a term of three to 10 years for drugging and molesting a woman.

Bill Cosby has been going it alone in prison, with a report that the disgraced actor and comedian has not had a single family visitor during his four months behind bars after being of convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

As the Associated Press noted, Cosby was moved from segregated housing in the prison into the general population this week, where he will still have other inmates to assist him because of his age and vision difficulties. But the report also noted that Cosby hasn’t gotten any help from the outside, with no one yet coming to visit him despite the prison being 20 miles from his family’s estate in the Philadelphia suburbs.

A spokesperson for Cosby said he did not expect Bill Cosby’s wife, Camille, or the couple’s daughters to visit him during the 3- to 10-year sentence.

“He doesn’t want to have them in that environment,” said Andrew Wyatt, who visits regularly. “Why put them in that position, to make it turn into some form of a circus?”

Wyatt claimed that Camille Cosby continued to stand by her husband, but another source had just told Radar Online that the relationship between the two had grown quite strained and that Camille was already talking to divorce lawyers.

“Camille is actively getting advice from several of the top divorce lawyers in the country,” an insider told the celebrity gossip outlet. “It’s only a matter of time before she files the papers.”

Camille had appeared only briefly at Cosby’s much-publicized trial for claims that he drugged and molested Andrea Constand in 2004. But she did remain publicly behind her husband, even releasing a blistering statement in which she called her husband’s trial politically motivated. As CNN reported, Camille’s statement appeared to compare Bill Cosby to Emmitt Till, a black boy killed in Mississippi in 1955 after he was accused of whistling at a white woman.

“This is mob justice, not real justice,” she wrote in the statement. “This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country.”

The insider said that Bill and Camille barely spoke for their 55th anniversary recently, with Camille only making a brief phone call to her imprisoned husband and cutting it off after less than five minutes. The report went on to claim that Bill Cosby’s children had also cut ties, and were not expected to be making any visits to him behind bars.