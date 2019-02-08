Man Breaks Into John Mellencamp’s Indiana Home Because He Doesn’t Agree With Rocker’s Politics

A man broke into the Bloomington, Indiana, home of musician John Mellencamp in the early morning on Thursday, February 7. He reportedly told law enforcement that he planned on arresting the singer “for supporting a government” that he does not support.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm call at the sprawling property around 6 a.m. The security gate had been rammed open, and they saw a red Jeep Cherokee. Eventually, officials found 48-year-old Robert P. Carter in one of the building’s on the private land.

There were no people at the residence at the time of the incident, according to Fox News.

Carter, who confessed to kicking in the door to the main house, was arrested on charges of burglary and trespassing. He was taken to the Monroe County Correctional Center, and was released later that same day, reported RTV6.

This was not Carter’s first visit to jail this week. WISH-TV reported that some of his social media posts were flagged, prompting “an advisory to law enforcement to be watchful of him.” When the police went to check in on him on Tuesday, February 5, they found the man in possession of a handgun without an official license and arrested him. Before taking him to jail, though, law enforcement had mental health professionals evaluate him.

He was released in the afternoon on Wednesday, February 6, on his own recognizance, and his pretrial hearing was set for March 4.

Police: Man broke into John Mellencamp’s property in Bloomington to ‘arrest’ him https://t.co/0yz3ivelDx pic.twitter.com/kMCX14x6MA — FOX59 News (@FOX59) February 8, 2019

Mellencamp — known for classic songs such as “Small Town,” “Jack & Diane,” “Pink Houses,” “Hurts So Good,” and “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” — has always been open about his liberal stance regarding politics.

According to Rolling Stone, during a 2017 interview with Jane Pauley for CBS Sunday Morning, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee revealed that he has been booed by his own fans after expressing his political beliefs onstage.

“You probably don’t wanna have this conversation with me, but here’s the deal: I don’t trust the government. I don’t trust the Democrats. I don’t trust the Republicans. I’m a little bit more Democratic than I am Republican, but really I’m a socialist,” Mellencamp explained.

The singer was not at his Bloomington home when Carter broke in because he was performing the first concert of his brand-new tour, “American Poet John Mellencamp Show.” The gig was more than three hours away at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend, Indiana. The jaunt is slated to take the 67-year-old across the United States until the end of April.