Kendra Wilkinson Gets Real About Depression That Can Sometimes Follow Divorce & How She’s Coping These Days

Former Playboy playmate and reality star Kendra Wilkinson has opened up about her depression following her very public divorce from Hank Baskett, and shared a little bit about how she is doing just 10 months after the split.

The mom of two took to Instagram to share a selfie and some inspiration to her 2.8 million followers, as Us Weekly reported.

“The depression is gone finally. Back in the light and feels good. I’m living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason. Ya know,” Wilkinson shared.

In the shot, the former model wore her hair in a cascading, waterfall-like part with tousled waves framing her freckled face. Opting to go makeup free for the liberating snap, Wilkinson looked glowing as her sun-kissed skin and light hair sparkled in the rays that added a warm glow behind her.

Wilkinson has been an open book since her split from Baskett. She sat down with Us and told the magazine that her kids have been taking the life-changing event in stride, and that they’ve been leaning on each other as they adjust to their new life.

“They lean on each other, especially during these different times. So they have each other and I train them to really make sure they know that. You stick together no matter what. You have each other’s backs. You love each other. And it’s working and they’re helping each other through,” the Girls Next Door starlet said.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, the reality star — and the late Hugh Hefner’s ex — has been trying to move on in her dating life since splitting with her ex. She’s been linked to Bachelor alum, and notorious bad boy, Chad Johnson. Wilkinson and the former bartender were spotted out and about last month, holding hands and enjoying a nice dinner out in Los Angeles.

Things are certainly looking up for Wilkinson, who spent the beginning of 2019 trying to work through the news that her divorce from Baskett had been rejected — for a second time. As the Inquisitr also reported, the duo’s paperwork was once again rejected due to a clerical error, apparently the paperwork cited the wrong case number in several different places.

The Kendra on Top star lamented over her marriage in an Instagram post, where she revealed that, at the time, she was sad and heartbroken, but knew the time had come for the couple to go their separate ways.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way,” she shared.

Hopefully, this latest revelation of hope and inspiration shared by the reality star means that she is ready to fully move on from her marriage, and she and her children can have the fresh start they have been hoping for.