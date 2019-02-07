‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Says His Purpose Isn’t To Be ‘Likeable’

Tyler Baltierra is best known for sharing his story on Teen Mom OG. However, not everyone finds the cast members likable and on Thursday, Tyler took to Twitter to clap back after someone said Tyler could be more “likeable.”

“Being ‘likeable’ is not the purpose for my existence on this planet. Life is too short to waste time trying to appease the 7 billion different people on this earth,” Tyler tweeted. “My self worth is not reliant on society’s opinions or acceptance. I am who I am. I’ve learned to love & accept it.”

It sounds like Tyler isn’t going to let people get to him and he is going to focus on being himself, whether or not people like that. The dad has a lot going on in his life to be too worried about what others think anyway. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tyler recently finished up some renovations around he and his wife’s home. However, it isn’t just the home renovations that Tyler has going on in his life. Tyler and his wife, Catelynn, are also awaiting on the arrival of their baby girl.

In September, 2018, Catelynn revealed that she was pregnant with another baby. Catelynn and Tyler are the birth parents to a daughter that Catelynn gave birth to on her episode of 16 and Pregnant. Viewers watched as Catelynn and Tyler made the hard decision to place their daughter for adoption.

Following 16 and Pregnant, Catelynn and Tyler continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG. On New Year’s Day 2015 Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s second child, another daughter that they named Novalee. The couple then married later that year.

In a recent report from the Inquisitr, Catelynn revealed that she has started to nest. Catelynn is about 36 weeks along in her pregnancy, and there is no doubt she is getting close to giving birth to the couple’s daughter. Catelynn has been sharing pregnancy updates with her followers throughout her pregnancy. She has shared everything from baby bump pictures, to pregnancy cravings, which included a craving for ice cream on a very cold Michigan night.

The new season of Teen Mom OG wrapped up last month on MTV. However, a new season is reportedly going to be filmed. If that happens, fans will likely get to see some of Cate’s pregnancy play out and perhaps even meet the couple’s new daughter. For now, Teen Mom fans can catch up with new episodes of Teen Mom 2, which air on Monday nights on MTV.