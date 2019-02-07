‘Bachelor’ Standout Cassie Randolph Addresses Speculation About Her Ex And Her Other Show, ‘Young Once’

This week, there has been a lot of buzz among Bachelor fans about contestant Cassie Randolph. Not only did Cassie and Colton Underwood have their first one-on-one date in the most recent episode, but her involvement with an ex-boyfriend in another reality show has raised some eyebrows. Until now, Randolph hadn’t really addressed this second show. Now, however, she’s opening up about the situation.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Cassie and her ex-boyfriend Caelan Tiongson filmed a second season of the online reality show Young Once last fall. The first season was filmed as Cassie and Caelan were students at Biola University and the second season revisited their on-again-off-again romance.

The first episode of the new season of Young Once went live online Monday night and new episodes will be added each Monday for the next few weeks. It seems that the filming schedule was such that Randolph wrapped filming on this show a couple of weeks before heading off to do Colton’s Bachelor season.

There has been some speculation that Cassie may not have been fully ready to jump into a new relationship with Colton, given how things seemed to progress with Caelan on Young Once. It also seems that Randolph didn’t say anything to either Tiongson or Underwood about the two shows she filmed back-to-back.

Now, Cassie is addressing all of this via a new Instagram post. Randolph wrote extensively about all of this in hopes of quelling any speculation about her sincerity in doing Underwood’s Bachelor season. She did note that she hadn’t wanted to go into depth on all of this without Caelan’s permission, but now that Tiongson has shared his thoughts via Instagram, per the Inquisitr, she feels it’s a good idea that she does too.

In her post, Cassie explained that she and Caelan dated through college and into 2015 and considered reuniting last spring. Randolph said that ultimately she’s the one who decided a reconciliation wasn’t a good idea, which she noted was hard on Tiongson. After they tinkered with the idea of dating again, they were approached about doing another season of Young Once.

Randolph added that the filming of this second season took place before she learned she had been cast on Underwood’s Bachelor season. She says that the close timing of filming the two shows was just by chance and she added that she still cares for Caelan and wants nothing but the best for him.

It looks as if Cassie’s fans are stepping up to support her in her efforts to open up about this complicated situation. Randolph has just over 450,000 followers on Instagram now, and 83,000 of them have already liked the post since it went live on Wednesday. The Bachelor contestant has also received more than 1,600 comments and it looks as if they’ve been overwhelmingly supportive and positive.

The Bachelor spoilers suggest that Cassie Randolph is one to keep an eye on this season as Colton Underwood looks for love. Given that, many would likely say it’s a good move to open up about doing Young Once. Hopefully, any questions about her relationship with Caelan Tiongson will be put to rest and viewers are rooting for Cassie and Colton to end up together.