‘Bachelor’ Standout Cassie Randolph Addresses Speculation About Her Ex And Her Other Show, ‘Young Once’

This week, there has been a lot of buzz among Bachelor fans about contestant Cassie Randolph. Not only did Cassie and Colton Underwood have their first one-on-one date in the most recent episode, but her involvement with an ex-boyfriend in another reality show has raised some eyebrows. Until now, Randolph hadn’t really addressed this second show. Now, however, she’s opening up about the situation.
As the Inquisitr previously shared, Cassie and her ex-boyfriend Caelan Tiongson filmed a second season of the online reality show Young Once last fall. The first season was filmed as Cassie and Caelan were students at Biola University and the second season revisited their on-again-off-again romance.
The first episode of the new season of Young Once went live online Monday night and new episodes will be added each Monday for the next few weeks. It seems that the filming schedule was such that Randolph wrapped filming on this show a couple of weeks before heading off to do Colton’s Bachelor season.
There has been some speculation that Cassie may not have been fully ready to jump into a new relationship with Colton, given how things seemed to progress with Caelan on Young Once. It also seems that Randolph didn’t say anything to either Tiongson or Underwood about the two shows she filmed back-to-back.
View this post on Instagram
I’m getting a lot of questions about my ex and a docuseries we filmed before Bachelor. While I don’t feel it is necessary that I share all the details, a lot of people are curious and the worst thing is false rumors. I didn’t want to address this without his permission, but he posted about it today so I think it’s good if I do too. Caelan and I dated all through college and in 2015 we filmed Young Once. A while after our breakup we put our past behind us and became friends again. We share a lot of mutual friends and he is close to my family. We both dated other people and had moved on. While we were never officially a couple again, there was a time last spring that we considered getting back together, but that didn’t work out. I was open to staying friends, but he understandably thought this was too hard. Just because we didn’t work out doesn’t mean we now hate each other and don’t care about the other. It just wasn’t right for us. Since I was the one saying we couldn’t be together, this was extra hard for him. Relationships are complicated and navigating isn’t usually straight forward. We were on and off for so long that turning it off for good was a difficult decision as I truly didn’t want to regret giving up if we were meant to be. But certain things were unhealthy and it became clear we were supposed to move on. Over the summer, unexpectedly and out of the blue, we were contacted by YO and learned they were considering a S2- a follow up on some of the original cast. This again put Caelan and I directly back in each other’s lives as our social circle overlaps. One of the storylines highlighted is our drawn out/complex relationship and the challenges of us staying friends post breakup and whether it is possible or not. We filmed for several weeks prior to Caelan heading to Asia to play pro basketball and before I found out that I was cast for Bachelor. The timing of everything was completely chance. I care very much about Caelan and I want nothing but the best for him and his life. Meanwhile I am back to real life, focusing on grad school, working and trying to remain grounded as I balance this new intense scrutiny of my life.
Now, Cassie is addressing all of this via a new Instagram post. Randolph wrote extensively about all of this in hopes of quelling any speculation about her sincerity in doing Underwood’s Bachelor season. She did note that she hadn’t wanted to go into depth on all of this without Caelan’s permission, but now that Tiongson has shared his thoughts via Instagram, per the Inquisitr, she feels it’s a good idea that she does too.
In her post, Cassie explained that she and Caelan dated through college and into 2015 and considered reuniting last spring. Randolph said that ultimately she’s the one who decided a reconciliation wasn’t a good idea, which she noted was hard on Tiongson. After they tinkered with the idea of dating again, they were approached about doing another season of Young Once.
Randolph added that the filming of this second season took place before she learned she had been cast on Underwood’s Bachelor season. She says that the close timing of filming the two shows was just by chance and she added that she still cares for Caelan and wants nothing but the best for him.
It looks as if Cassie’s fans are stepping up to support her in her efforts to open up about this complicated situation. Randolph has just over 450,000 followers on Instagram now, and 83,000 of them have already liked the post since it went live on Wednesday. The Bachelor contestant has also received more than 1,600 comments and it looks as if they’ve been overwhelmingly supportive and positive.
The Bachelor spoilers suggest that Cassie Randolph is one to keep an eye on this season as Colton Underwood looks for love. Given that, many would likely say it’s a good move to open up about doing Young Once. Hopefully, any questions about her relationship with Caelan Tiongson will be put to rest and viewers are rooting for Cassie and Colton to end up together.