Jessa Duggar Seewald Celebrates Henry’s Second Birthday With Sweet Instagram Post

Jessa Duggar was happy to share a sweet birthday message.

Can you believe that Henry Seewald is two already? Jessa Duggar sure can’t. The cute little guy is quickly growing up and melting the hearts of all Duggar fans. His mom took to social media on Wednesday to pen a sweet note to her second-born complete with a happy birthday message and description of how he has developed his own unique personality.

It’s all about Henry in Jessa’s Instagram post where she wrote out all of the things that make him unique. He is a toddler now and developing his many likes and dislikes, as well as showing off what makes him so special as all kids do at this age. The Counting On star also threw in a few photos of her little man doing the things he does. The first photo does show just how much he has grown. His blond curly locks appear to be a bit shorter than before. It looks like his baby days are over already.

Jessa Duggar called Henry “a ray of sunshine.” She said that he loves to laugh, cuddle, and spend time with his big brother Spurgeon. In many previous photos and videos that she has shared, you can see the two brothers playing and laughing together. They both love to be outdoors playing in their tree house and exploring.

Another favorite thing that Henry loves to do is to eat. That is apparently true since Duggar fans have seen how intently the boy focuses on his food when he is eating his snacks. His mama spilled that his favorites are unsalted almonds, raisins, peas, and apples. She could also add dried seaweed to that list as well. A recent video that Ben Seewald took of the two boys devouring the green snack showed that Henry couldn’t seem to get enough of it. Spurgeon made it disappear as well.

Pretzels seem to be a favorite go-to snack for Henry, but he especially loves them straight out of his pocket, according to Jessa. She has proof of his secret hiding place in a picture that she snapped of her little guy pulling them out of his overalls.

A cute video was also included of Jessa reading to Henry. She mentioned how much he loves books. His favorite one is called “Little Blue Truck.” He is a happy camper as he got the second one in the series for his birthday.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are expecting their third child sometime in June. They are not saying whether this one is a boy or a girl, but Henry is sure to be a great big brother, even if he isn’t totally aware just yet on what that means exactly.