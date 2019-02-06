Cassie Randolph’s Ex-Boyfriend Speaks Out, Addresses Her ‘Bachelor’ Involvement And Their ‘Young Once’ Journey

Cassie Randolph is considered by many to be a frontrunner for Colton Underwood’s final rose this winter on The Bachelor. However, some fans are buzzing over the other show she’s currently appearing on, Young Once, and her status with her former boyfriend Caelan Tiongson. Now he’s speaking out about the situation, and people won’t want to miss what he has to say.
Wednesday morning, Tiongson shared a lengthy note along with a photo about the situation via his Instagram page. The photo shows him with Cassie and a couple of other friends from some point in the past, and Caelan wrote extensively about his thoughts regarding Randolph doing The Bachelor right after filming Season 2 of Young Once with him.
As the Inquisitr previously shared, Cassie and Caelan dated on and off for several years, beginning when they were in college at Biola University. Their relationship was central to the initial season of Young Once and last fall, the cast was brought back together again to film a second season.
The first episode of Season 2 was released Monday night and additional Young Once shows will be released each Monday for the next few weeks. Clearly, a central part of the new season is to take another look at Cassie and Caelan’s relationship, and previews hint that the two have continued to dance around whether or not they should still be together.
View this post on Instagram
I’m posting this here so no words can be misconstrued. As many know, my ex girlfriend is currently a contestant on the tv show The Bachelor. The both of us have also appeared on a documentary series called Young Once. The show catches you up on our lives as the first season was shot at Biola University while we were still going to school there. They happened to catch the closing of mine and Cassie’s on and off relationship during the recording of this show. Make no mistake that Young Once was filmed before The Bachelor, and the fact that they are airing at the same time is a strategy to attract viewers. Both Cassie and I made mistakes in our relationship, but I think we’d both agree it dragged out much too long anyways. This is because I persistently pursued a reunion and she knowingly kept the door open at times because of indecisiveness, neither of which matters because it has been over for good since before she went on The Bachelor. However, it can be said without a doubt that her and I were not a fit for each other. Also, I’m sure there are millions of breakups that have lasted longer than they should have and nobody should be held at fault for that. The reality of the situation is that Cassie is a great girl. Her decision to go on The Bachelor was a decisive moment in my life to move forward so why couldn’t it serve as that for her as well? If I met my dream girl a month after our final closing this summer that would just be how God had it planned for me. Nobody has the right to tell her whether or not she has good intentions. So although the full truth may not be out…not everybody’s business needs to be on reality tv. Cassie will eventually explain her side and I endorse whatever she says because there is no reason for her to hide the truth. I wish her nothing but success and happiness moving forward. I post this because of the outlets who reached out to hear “my side” and because I heard Cassie was receiving a lot of negativity for our past relationship. I thought this would be the best way to preserve the truth and encourage the trolls to check themselves before tearing down a good human being. Life is about moving forward, not dwelling on the past ????
Gossip king Reality Steve has written a fair amount about this show and the timing of it all, which is why it’s getting so much attention. In his newest blog post, Steve notes that even he had been trying to connect with Caelan to get a quote about all of this.
Reality Steve has pointed out that the filming of these two shows did not overlap. However, Cassie wrapped up Young Once just two weeks or so before heading off to film The Bachelor. From the sounds of things, she never mentioned her Bachelor casting to Tiongson, nor did she mention her indecision and Young Once experience to Underwood.
In addition, Reality Steve says that Cassie and Caelan definitely did not leave Young Once as a couple. However, he says, things were left hanging in something of an indecisive manner, and the gossip king thinks it’s fair to question Randolph’s motives for joining Colton’s Bachelor season given how the two shows were filmed essentially back-to-back.
“It’s not like she left that show and she told Caelan never to talk to her again and she was moving on with her life. That I do know.”
Granted, if Cassie Randolph was just a random contestant on Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season, this situation wouldn’t generate much buzz. However, it’s clear that Colton and Cassie have a sizzling chemistry and that she’s one to watch as Underwood’s journey continues.
Many would say that Caelan Tiongson’s message certainly seems to send a message if one is reading between the lines. The Bachelor fans will be interested to see if Randolph shares anything specific about the buzzworthy situation.