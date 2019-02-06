Tiffany Trump Wears White To President’s State Of The Union Address

First daughter Tiffany Trump attended President Trump’s State of the Union address. Her choice of white attire set tongues wagging.

Last night, many Democratic congresswomen attended wearing white to signal their fight for economic security for women as well as families, according to a Huffington Post report. The congresswomen prearranged their white outfits, and some people on Twitter wondered if, perhaps, Tiffany chose the same color in solidarity with the senators and representatives as well as women across the nation.

However, it’s not the first time she wore white to the State of the Union. Last year she also wore the color to the State of the Union. She also donned white for her official White House portrait. Tiffany Trump’s Instagram account shows she often wears the color, so it’s possible that she merely enjoys white.

One of president Trump’s most significant moments of applause came last night when he mentioned that a century after women gained the right to vote, the United States Congress had the largest number of women serving ever. The women dressed in white stood en masse and applauded his words, ultimately chanting “USA. USA.”

Many eagle-eyed viewers took to Twitter to speculate about Tiffany’s color choice, which they called “suffragette white” on Tuesday evening. Many people felt she wore the white ensemble to send a message to her father.

Women in Congress got to their feet three times to celebrate their record-breaking numbers. One said Trump realized that the "joke was on him." https://t.co/9PxxTcEsMI #SOTU #Resist — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) February 6, 2019

The Democratic Coalition accounted tweeted, “Ouch. Tiffany Trump wore all-white to her father’s #SOTU address — the same color choice that dozens of Democratic lawmakers wore as a sign of solidarity with women.”

Comedian Pat Frances posted, “Looks like Tiffany Trump is making a statement by wearing white tonight!”

Of course, Tiffany was not the only person with the Trump family dressed in white, though. Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, also chose to wear the color last night. Trump Jr. posted ahead of his father’s big speech, sharing a picture of himself with Kimberly, Tiffany, Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner. The group featured dark-colored outfits for everyone else except Tiffany and Kimberly. It’s possible that neither woman got the memo about female Democrats choosing to wear the color, or perhaps they hoped to portray unity with women regardless of political party.

Getting ready to watch @realDonaldTrump at the big show. Love this group. #sotu pic.twitter.com/RXHtdEslGj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2019

So far, the first daughter has not commented on her color choice at last night’s speech, so it is impossible to know for sure if she had any other ulterior motives for her outfit.