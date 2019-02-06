Meghan Markle Reached Out To Her Father After The Royal Wedding, Per ‘People’

Meghan Markle’s rocky relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, has been making headlines since the time of her wedding to Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex has stayed quiet on her family relationship since becoming a member of the royal family. However, she has allegedly reached out to her dad.

According to People, Meghan Markle cares deeply for her father, and when she learned that he had been hospitalized for a heart attack just hours before her wedding, she was reportedly devastated.

Previous reports have suggested that Thomas Markle has made a habit out of embarrassing his daughter in the media, but Meghan is willing to forgive and forget, according to sources who revealed that she wrote her father a letter following the wedding.

“After the wedding she wrote him a letter. She’s like, ‘Dad, I’m so heartbroken. I love you. I have one father. Please stop victimizing me through the media so we can repair our relationship.’ Because every time her team has to come to her and fact-check something [he has said], it’s an arrow to the heart. He writes her a really long letter in return, and he closes it by requesting a photo op with her. And she feels like, ‘That’s the opposite of what I’m saying. I’m telling you I don’t want to communicate through the media, and you’re asking me to communicate through the media. Did you hear anything I said?’ It’s almost like they’re ships passing,” the source stated.

The source went on to add that Meghan Markle’s not the bad guy when it comes to her strained relationship with her father. The duchess’ friend claimed that Thomas Markle could get in touch with his daughter whenever he wanted, claiming that she still has the same phone number and that he has not even attempted to call or text his daughter, even after learning that she was expecting her first child with Prince Harry.

The insider stated that it has been a very painful situation for Meghan and that she will likely also be devastated by what Thomas has done. However, she still has a lot of sympathy for her father, who has been in poor health and created a lot of publicity since his daughter’s rise to stardom with the royal family.

Meghan’s father divorced her mother, Doria Ragland when she was only 2-years-old, and as for her half-siblings, they were teenagers when the duchess was born and were reportedly not a part of her life growing up.

It looks like only time will tell if Meghan Markle and her father will ever move past their differences.