Channing Tatum Shows PDA With Girlfriend Jessie J Amid Custody Issues With Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum has officially moved on from his marriage to Jenna Dewan, and isn’t afraid to show off his new romance with girlfriend Jessie J.

According to the Blast, Channing Tatum and Jessie J were spotted showing off some major PDA during a recent date night. The Magic Mike star was reportedly spotted holding hands and getting cozy with the singer while they went shopping at a mall on Monday night.

“They were holding hands and everything,” a source told the outlet.

Channing and Jessie first sparked romance rumors back in October, after he was seen supporting his new leading lady at many of her concerts. Tatum was spotted at many of the singer’s tour dates in locations such as London and Houston.

The pair began dating about six months following the announcement of his split with longtime love, Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan shocked fans when they announced the end of their marriage last spring. The pair share one child together — daughter Everly — who has also been spotted with her dad at one of Jessie’s concerts.

However, Everly was nowhere to be seen during Channing and Jessie’s date night on Monday. The little girl was likely with her mother, whom Tatum shares custody with. However, the custody situation may not be working for the family.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Channing Tatum recently filed paperwork to get a more predictable custody schedule worked out for little Everly, stating that his daughter wasn’t adjusting well to the temporary custody situation.

“Transitions for Everly during this time were not smooth because Everly did not have a consistent plan and would not know when she would next see her mom or me. I saw that this would frustrate Everly,” Tatum wrote in court documents.

“Everly has expressed many times that she wants to know what the schedule is and makes our nanny or I promise that what we say the schedule will be, actually occurs,” Channing continued.

Currently, Tatum is renting a home close to his daughter’s school, where they have been spending a lot of time together — doing things such as swimming and rock climbing.

Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan has yet to file a response to her estranged husband’s custody request. The actress has also moved on with her love life, and is now dating Broadway star Steve Kazee.

It seems that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s love lives are booming, but their divorce is far from being settled. Custody issues, alimony, and other topics have yet to be worked out between them as they navigate their split, and their new co-parenting relationship.