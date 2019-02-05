Model Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Shocking Bedtime Skincare Routine

While it's intensive and expensive, her morning routine is much faster.

She struts her stuff on the runway, models before a camera, designs swimwear, fights for the causes important to her, and serves as the face of Kerastase hair care. So in order to look that good, Emily Ratajkowski takes exceptionally good care of her skin with an eye-popping bedtime routine.

In an interview with Coveteur, Ratajkowski shared that no matter how “crazy” her day is, she always takes the time to focus intensely on her skin at bedtime no matter how tired she happens to be. First she removes her makeup, then she spends time exfoliating. Then depending upon the state of her skin at that moment, she’ll try different products to either remedy thirsty skin or remove oil.

“I’m using a tea tree exfoliating face wash, and I’m also using a Kiehl’s exfoliating cleanser that’s actually for men, it’s really nice. For every day, my go-to is just the simple Kiehl’s cleanser if my skin’s looking OK and I don’t want to screw with it too much,” she said.

Ratajkowski disclosed that she also uses a retinol, specifically Joanna Vargas’ Super Nova Serum.

“That product, in particular, is amazing,” she confessed.

The final step she takes at bedtime is to apply Barbara Strum’s cream rich, which seals everything together. Usually, her skin looks perfect upon awakening – soft and supple, full of youth.

But if her skin’s more on the dry side, she applies Sisley Black Rose Oil. She also loves products from the By Terry line. The downside to her bedtime routine is not only that it takes her a while, but it also averages out to cost more than $800 per month.

With skin so beautiful and glowing, and such an extensive bedtime routine, does she speed things up in the morning when getting ready then?

“I’m really quick. I’m truly not as good with hair as I am with skin or makeup,” she said.

So instead she focuses on making her hair be as healthy as it can possibly be. She, of course, loves the Kérastase Résistance Extentioniste, which she claims “totally changed [her] hair.” She shampoos her hair only at the roots, trying hard to keep shampoo off her hair strands by rinsing quickly.

Then she applies conditioner from mid-length down to the ends, careful not to use too much. She lets it sit for a bit, then rinses it off.

“You can actually feel it thickening your hair. Then when I get out and my hair’s a little wet, I’ll do one of two things,” she said.

If she’s just hanging out, she’ll add Kerastase Elixir Ultime on her ends. She has fine hair and it tends to break easily, especially with all of the heat that’s applied to her hair, she said.

If it’s a day where she has to rush out the door for work, she’ll instead use mousse from mid-length down to her ends and blow dry it, which adds texture, she said. Because her hair is super straight, doing whatever she can to add in some volume helps her out and gives her that supermodel look every day.