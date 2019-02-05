Kendall Jenner Shows Off Bangs In New Instagram Photo, Some Wonder If They Are Real

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram Monday night to show off a new hairstyle — and her followers went crazy as the Kardashians’ little sister sported a look with bangs on the social networking site.

The model shared two photos with bangs as well as one video. In the first photo, Kendall is pouting her lips while showing off the bangs. However, is the new hairstyle permanent or temporary? According to Bustle, the bangs could very well be a clip-in. As the site points out, the model doesn’t often change her hair, and bangs are a big commitment.

Whether or not the bangs are real, there is no doubt that she can pull them off. Also, the style has Kendall looking more like her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kendall’s older sister Kim Kardashian also sported bangs recently in photos that she shared on Instagram. The pics featured Kim not only with bangs, but also new lipstick shades from her KKW Beauty line.

Kendall has been busy sharing photos from her Vogue Italy cover shoot and she looks incredible in the new shots. For the magazine cover, Kendall sports a short bob with blue eyeshadow. On Instagram, she called the shoot a “dream come true.”

Prior to sharing photos from her recent shoot on social media, Kendall took some time to put family first on Instagram. Her niece Stormi recently celebrated her first birthday, and Kendall posted a photo of herself giving the little girl a kiss and also shared a sweet caption.

“sweet, tiny noodle! your energy is powerful, i hope the world offers you nothing but beautiful things. i love you Stormeroo! happy 1st birthday,” Kendall wrote on Instagram.

While Kendall is getting fans talking about her current hairstyle, just a few days ago, it was her younger sister Kylie Jenner who had fans talking. After Kylie posted a photo of herself along with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, to Instagram, some wondered if the couple was expecting baby number two. The speculation came after Kylie included a caption that asked, “baby #2?”

Of course, fans went wild and were convinced that Stormi was going to get a baby sibling. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie spoke out in the comments section of the photo and revealed that she is not currently pregnant.

Kendall is currently dating Ben Simmons, who plays for the 76ers. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the couple was spotted out together after his team won a game in Philadelphia.