Kylie Jenner Puts On Busty Display In Sultry New Instagram Snap

Kylie Jenner wanted to thank her fans for being so supportive of her new Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day collection, so she took to her Instagram page to share a snap of herself looking absolutely stunning while wearing some products from her new makeup line.

The 21-year-old posted a flawless selfie in what appears to be a dressing room, as some clothing racks are visible in the background. She gazed straight at the camera with her striking green eyes while wearing a perfectly-done cat-eye liner, which brought the color of her eyes even more to life, as well as a gorgeous shade of red lipstick (she told fans it was the Mary Jo matte one). Kylie wore a light-pink sleeveless top to contain her busty assets and sported her long raven locks in a voluminous, curly style, which framed her gorgeous facial features.

Not only that, but the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also revealed that more exciting surprises were coming soon. Her latest photo racked up nearly half a million likes and over 3,600 comments in just under two hours. Many of her whopping 125 million Instagram followers asked her to “please restock” the online store, as several of her Valentine’s Day products quickly flew off the shelves.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been sparking a lot of rumors lately. She and her rapper beau, Travis Scott, left fans wondering whether they had gotten engaged on Super Bowl Sunday as the artist shared a snap on his Instagram stories of Kylie wearing a massive ring on that particular finger. As reported by Cosmopolitan, she appeared to be glowing with joy after her boyfriend’s halftime show performance, but she hasn’t officially confirmed the engagement rumors. The pair often refers to each other as “hubby” and “wifey,” but it’s unclear whether Travis has popped the question yet or is waiting for a special occasion.

“Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up – I gotta propose in a fire way,” Travis said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

And it seems like the young couple is also ready for yet another baby after their daughter Stormi celebrated her first birthday last week. Alongside a picture of herself and Travis that she posted on Instagram a few days ago, she hinted at her future wishes by writing the caption, “baby #2?”