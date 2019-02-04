Donald Trump Jr. Slams Washington Post Super Bowl Ad, Calls It ‘Leftist BS’

'How about report the news and not their leftist BS for a change?'

Donald Trump Jr. took exception to the Washington Post‘s Super Bowl LIII ad, calling it “leftist BS” and suggesting that the paper should report the news rather than engage in propaganda, AOL News is reporting.

The 70-second ad, which is entitled “Democracy Dies In Darkness” — and which you can see a few paragraphs below — shows still photos of some of the high and low points of recent history, such as the Oklahoma City terrorist attack and the invasion of Normandy. That’s followed by still images of journalists harmed in the line of duty, including Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, who is believed to have been murdered on orders from the Saudi Crown Prince. Tom Hanks narrates.

“Because knowing empowers us. Knowing helps us decide. Knowing keeps us free.”

The ad is estimated to have cost about $5 million.

The ad didn’t mention Donald Trump or his administration at all, but it bears noting that Trump — and his family — have been widely and vocally critical of the mainstream media, which he frequently accuses of propagating so-called “fake news.” He has also referred to the press as “the true enemy of the people,” with Vox having reported on him doing so in October of 2018.

Trump’s repeated attacks on the mainstream media have been considered tone-deaf by his critics, especially in light of acts of violence against journalists in the U.S., including when a suspicious package — thought to be a bomb — was sent to a CNN office.

Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has largely echoed his father’s positions on “fake news” and the role of legacy media. And as he made clear in a Twitter post made on Sunday night — not long after the ad aired — he wasn’t impressed with the Washington Post‘s ad.

“You know how MSM journalists could avoid having to spend millions on a #superbowl comercial to gain some undeserved credibility? How about report the news and not their leftist BS for a change.”

Twitter users were quick to respond.

This how the President’s child reacted to the Washington Post’s #SuperBowl⁠ ⁠ commercial that honored journalists, including those who lost their lives like Jamal Khashoggi. Trying to discredit the media won’t change the fact you lied to Congress junior.https://t.co/M9gVUVLTq5 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) February 4, 2019

Like when they reported your illegal meeting with the Russians & you lied & said it was about adoptions? Or your father said there was no contact between the campaign & Russians or denied he’d paid off porn stars to cover up his affairs & the press was right & you guys lied? — Richard Potter (@RichardPotter) February 4, 2019

However, at least one person associated with the Washington Post is on-board with parts of Trump Jr.’s criticism. Fredrick Kunkle is a staff writer at the publication, as well as the head of the employees’ union, as Fox News points out. He believes that the paper had no business spending five million on the ad — not at a time when the publication is laying off employees, failing to provide health insurance to its part-time employees, and not providing severance, among other cost-cutting measures.