Rihanna Reveals Why She Boycott The Super Bowl, Slams ‘Weirdo’ For Trying To Watch

Rihanna is revealing how she really feels about Super Bowl LIII.

Rihanna is revealing why she decided to boycott watching the Super Bowl while also calling out a passenger on a flight she was on during the big game who asked how they could watch the event in the air. Per Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna made it very clear that she had no intention of ever tuning in to the see the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in Atlanta, Georgia, as she showed her support for Colin Kaepernick on social media.

Rihanna shared how she spent her Super Bowl Sunday with a post on Instagram Stories where she told fans that she was actually high in the air on a flight while the big game was going on.

She shared a video of herself flying first class on an airplane and even slammed a fellow passenger on board who had asked how to watch by calling them a “weirdo.”

“How can we watch Super Bowl on the flight?” she captioned the clip, before adding, “Me:” as she looked seriously unimpressed towards the camera, zooming in on her face while her eyes were covered by a pair of oversized dark sunglasses.

Rihanna then revealed on the social media site that she wasn’t exactly too happy with anyone who thought she would be watching the football game on February 3.

.@Rihanna reacts to passenger on her flight wanting to watch the #SuperBowl. ???? pic.twitter.com/kw50wqurbF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 4, 2019

“For those of you who thought I was watchin Super Bowl… we beefin,” the “We Found Love” singer wrote on the social media site before then sharing a drawing of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee.

As fans will already know, as reported by NFL.com, Kaepernick famously decided not to stand for the U.S. national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner”, before games as part of the 2016 season in protest of what the football player sees as the “wrongdoings against African Americans and minorities in the United States.”

Caroline McCredie / Getty Images

Chicago Tribune then reported that there were widespread allegations suggesting the athlete had supposedly been “blackballed” in the franchise due to his actions as he’s still currently without a team.

Though she never officially responded to the reports, it was claimed last year that Rihanna was allegedly one of the artists asked by the NFL to perform the halftime show during Super Bowl LIII but supposedly turned it down to show solidarity with Colin and others who protested.

Entertainment Tonight claimed back in October that she and Pink had allegedly both said no to the opportunity to perform before Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi accepted the performance slot.

“Rihanna was the front-runner for next year’s Super Bowl halftime show,” a source claimed at the time. “CBS and the NFL reached out to Rihanna first, who after thinking about the offer, decided to pass due to the NFL and the situation regarding players kneeling.”

Us Weekly also claimed last year that the star had declined to perform.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, a slew of other stars vowed not to support Super Bowl 2019 in a show of support of Kaepernick and other football players who have opted to take a knee.