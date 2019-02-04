Rams’ Andrew Whitworth Shares Depressing Perspective On SB Loss: ‘At The End Of The Day, We’re All Gonna Die’

Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth had some depressing perspective to his team’s crushing Super Bowl LIII loss on Sunday.

The oldest player on the team at 37, Whitworth came to the microphone to talk to the media after his team crashed in a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Though the Rams had one of the league’s top offenses this season, they could barely move the ball on Sunday against a stout Patriots defense.

Whitworth summarized the loss by saying, “At the end of the day, we’re all gonna die.”

As For The Win noted, it appeared that Whitworth was making reference to the fact that the Los Angeles Rams came into the game not feeling the pressure of the Super Bowl and realizing that there are much more important things in life than whether they won or lost the game.

“And honestly? Whitworth has a point,” the report noted.

“Yes, the Rams lost the Super Bowl. Yes, they only scored three points and gave the New England Patriots their sixth Super Bowl.” “That being said, one day the sun will explode and our planet will evaporate, if we don’t run civilization into the ground before that. Can’t argue with that point.”

Rams tackle on Super Bowl: 'At the end of the day we're all gonna die'https://t.co/4Vhez5T3Ep — For The Win (@ForTheWin) February 4, 2019

The Super Bowl loss was likely particularly hard on Whitworth given the team’s sudden inability to move the ball. The Rams punted on their first nine drives of the game and managed to avoid a shutout only thanks to a near-record 53-yard field goal from Greg Zuerline. Whitworth and the rest of the line did nothing to make holes for the team’s running backs, and the Rams ended up with only 62 yards rushing.

There could be some added weight to Andrew Whitworth’s post-Super Bowl perspective. At 37, there were plenty of rumors that Whitworth would be retiring after the season, so his first and only run to the Super Bowl would have ended in a crushing defeat.

Before the game, NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport suggested that Whitworth was ready to call it a career after 13 seasons in the NFL.

“As for the Rams, left tackle Andrew Whitworth is one to watch. While he hasn’t spoken publicly about it, those close to him and members of the Rams organization do not know if he’s returning. He has not committed to it.”

If he does decide to retire after Super Bowl LIII, at least Andrew Whitworth would be able to take his healthy perspective on life into retirement — along with one of the most memorable post-Super Bowl quotes of all time.