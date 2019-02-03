Kylie Jenner Reveals: Is She Pregnant With Baby Number 2?

Kylie Jenner really got people talking on Saturday night when she posted a photo to Instagram that showed her hugging her boyfriend Travis Scott. She included a caption that suggested she and Scott were contemplating having another baby, and fans wondered if perhaps the 21-year-old is already pregnant with another one on the way. After a ton of comments on her Instagram photo, Kylie herself commented and revealed if she is currently pregnant.

According to US Weekly, while there were thousands of comments on the photo, there was one from Kylie herself in response to a fans question. After a fan asked if Kylie is currently pregnant, Kylie simply replied, “no lol.”

The two are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Stormi. They recently celebrated Stormi’s first birthday, and Kylie took to Instagram to share some sweet words about her daughter. Kylie shared ten different photos and videos of Stormi over the past year of her life and included a sweet caption to her daughter. In the caption, Kylie asks how she got “so lucky” to have her baby girl, noting that Stormi is a “sweet” and “happy” baby. Most parents wish their children could stay little forever, and Kylie is no different, mentioning that she wishes her little girl could “stay this little forever.”

“I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram post.

It is clear Kylie adores getting to be a mother to her daughter. However, despite enjoying motherhood and having a 1-year-old, Kylie isn’t adding to her family, at least not yet.

While Kylie may not be adding to her family at the moment, Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian is reportedly expecting her fourth child with husband Kanye West. Multiple sources, including Us Weekly, revealed that the couple is expecting baby number four via a surrogate. Reportedly, they are expecting a baby boy, who will reportedly be born sometime in May. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West already have three children together. Their oldest daughter is 5-year-old North. They also have a 3-year-old son named Saint, and a 1-year-old daughter named Chicago.

While Kim may be adding to her brood, it remains to be seen if any of her sisters will follow suit. Only time will tell, but for now, fans know that Kylie Jenner is not pregnant.