Pink Floyd Singer Challenges Maroon 5 ‘To Take A Knee’ At The Super Bowl

Pink Floyd singer Roger Waters has called for Maroon 5 to “take a knee” during their performance at the Super Bowl.

In an open letter, the “Comfortably Numb” singer has urged his “colleagues Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi” to do their bit to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who chose to protest against racial injustice and police brutality by refusing to stand during the national anthem.

Since he made his powerful gesture in 2016, Kaepernick hasn’t played in an NFL game. Kaepernick and his lawyer allege this is because the NFL is determined to keep his protests out of the spotlight.

Classic Rock reports that Waters has been a long-term advocate of Kaepernick and has described him as an “American hero.” In September 2017, exactly one year after Kaepernick made his statement, Rogers and his band took a knee onstage after a concert in Harford, Connecticut.

Waters is now calling upon Maroon 5 to do the same when they take to the stage at this year’s Super Bowl.

Waters urges that it is “the right thing to do,” and although it will not be easy, he believes that deep down, Maroon 5 knows it is the only choice in the given situation.

Rogers explained that his mother always advised him that in any situation, there’s the right thing to do and there’s the wrong thing to do, and the singer believes Maroon 5 knows the difference.

“So there you go my brothers, you are faced with a choice, I’m not saying it will be easy, all the president’s men, all the huffers and puffers, will be royally pi**ed off, but **** em, I call you to do it because it’s the right thing to do and because somewhere inside you know it,” Rogers said.

Rogers adds that Maroon 5 should take a knee onstage in full sight for “every child shot to death on these mean streets, to do it for every bereaved mother and father and brother and sister.”

Waters also stresses what an injustice it is that the Super Bowl will mark the 36th Sunday Kaepernick has been “locked out” of America’s national game. He claims this is a defeat for the NFL who have denied football fans worldwide the pleasure of seeing one of the sport’s best quarterbacks in action. Waters alleged while NFL officials were sitting in their glass boxes and huffing and puffing on their cigars, the rest of America felt it was being poked in the eye.

Waters said, “Colin Kaepernick is an American hero. If the USA is to have a future, it is the Colin Kaepernicks of this world who will lead you there.”